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Kinoafisha TV Shows Heroes Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Heroes"

Music from "Heroes" All info
Heroes (Original Soundtrack)
Heroes (Original Soundtrack) 19 tracks. , Wendy & Lisa, Iggy Pop, Brighton Port Authority, Brighton Port Authority, The New Pornographers, Wilco, Panic! At the Disco, Nada Surf, Sheila Chandra, My Morning Jacket, Death Cab for Cutie, Imogen Heap, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Bob Dylan, Cucu Diamantes & Yerba Buena, Yerba Buena, CuCu Diamantes, Spank Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Spank Rock, David Bowie
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Heroes Theme (feat. Shenkar) Wendy Melvoin 0:13
2 Fire and Regeneration Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin 2:27
3 He's Frank (With Iggy Pop) Iggy Pop, Brighton Port Authority, Brighton Port Authority / Thomas Hardy 3:26
4 All for Swinging You Around The New Pornographers / A.C. Newman 3:42
5 Glad It's Over Wilco / Jeff Tweedy 4:18
6 Nine In the Afternoon Panic! At the Disco / Spencer Smith 3:15
7 Weightless Nada Surf / Matthew Caws 3:33
8 Natural Selection Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin 0:24
9 AboneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt) Sheila Chandra / Steve Coe 4:15
10 Chills (Master Mix) My Morning Jacket / Jim James 4:16
11 Jealousy Rides With Me Death Cab for Cutie / Benjamin Gibbard 2:35
12 Not Now, But Soon Imogen Heap 3:47
13 Homecoming Wendy & Lisa 0:32
14 All Things Must Pass The Jesus and Mary Chain / William Reid 4:28
15 Man In the Long Black Coat Bob Dylan 4:30
16 Maya's Theme Cucu Diamantes & Yerba Buena, Yerba Buena, CuCu Diamantes 5:03
17 Keeping My Composure Spank Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Spank Rock / Tom Rowlands 4:40
18 Heroes David Bowie / Brian Eno 6:06
19 Mega Mix Wendy & Lisa 2:46
Listen to songs from "Heroes" (2006) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Heroes" in different languages are free for listening online.
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