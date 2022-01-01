1 The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 1 Brian Reitzell 4:32

2 Allelujah from the Great Red Dragon (feat. Micha Luna) Brian Reitzell 1:35

3 The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 2 Brian Reitzell 5:24

4 And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 1 Brian Reitzell 8:18

5 And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 2 Brian Reitzell 8:40

6 And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 3 Brian Reitzell 2:23

7 And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 1 Brian Reitzell 3:17

8 And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 2 Brian Reitzell 9:57

9 And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 3 Brian Reitzell 4:00

10 And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 4 Brian Reitzell 5:04

11 …And the Beast from the Sea Brian Reitzell 4:32

12 The Number of the Beast is 666… Brian Reitzell 5:38

13 And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 4 Brian Reitzell 2:48

14 The Wrath of the Lamb, Pt. 1 Brian Reitzell 2:10

15 The Wrath of the Lamb, Pt. 2 / Bach Aria, Pt. 2 Brian Reitzell 4:12