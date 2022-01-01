|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 1
|Brian Reitzell
|4:32
|2
|Allelujah from the Great Red Dragon (feat. Micha Luna)
|Brian Reitzell
|1:35
|3
|The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 2
|Brian Reitzell
|5:24
|4
|And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 1
|Brian Reitzell
|8:18
|5
|And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 2
|Brian Reitzell
|8:40
|6
|And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 3
|Brian Reitzell
|2:23
|7
|And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 1
|Brian Reitzell
|3:17
|8
|And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 2
|Brian Reitzell
|9:57
|9
|And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 3
|Brian Reitzell
|4:00
|10
|And the Woman Clothed in Sun, Pt. 4
|Brian Reitzell
|5:04
|11
|…And the Beast from the Sea
|Brian Reitzell
|4:32
|12
|The Number of the Beast is 666…
|Brian Reitzell
|5:38
|13
|And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 4
|Brian Reitzell
|2:48
|14
|The Wrath of the Lamb, Pt. 1
|Brian Reitzell
|2:10
|15
|The Wrath of the Lamb, Pt. 2 / Bach Aria, Pt. 2
|Brian Reitzell
|4:12
|16
|Love Crime from the Wrath of the Lamb (feat. Siouxsie Sioux)
|Brian Reitzell
|5:25