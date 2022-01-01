Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Аббатство Даунтон Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Аббатство Даунтон»

Музыка из сериала «Аббатство Даунтон» Вся информация о сериале
Christmas At Downton Abbey
Christmas At Downton Abbey 45 композиций. The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Choral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, Elizabeth McGoven, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, Elizabeth McGoven, Julian Ovenden, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, Julian Ovenden, Katie Marshall, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton, Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton, Anne-Marie Jacquin, Bertrand Chuberre, Cyril Auvity, François Bazola, Jean-François Lombard, Jean-Yves Ravoux, Laurent Slaars, Les Arts Florissants, Nicola Wemyss, Thibaut Lenaerts, Michael George, Timothy Norris, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton, Fiona Pears, Ian Tilley, Libera, Robert Prizeman, Steven Geraghty, Enrico Onofri, Giovanni Antonini, Il Giardino Armonico, Александр Лазарев, The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra, Джим Картер, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, Джоэл Коэн, Boston Camerata, Brown University Chorus, Frederick Jodry, Schola Cantorum of Boston, Concentus Musicus Wien, Eric Ericson, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Stockholm Kammerkören, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton, Hugh Wolff, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Hampson, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton, Carleton Etherington, Benjamin Nicholas, Taverner Choir, Taverner Consort, Ralph Allwood, Rodolfus Choir, , Les Arts Florissants, William Christie, Boston Camerata, Boston Shawm & Sackbut Ensemble, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite, Boston Camerata, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite, Concentus Musicus Wien, Marjana Lipovsek, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Claudio Scimone, I Solisti Veneti
Слушать
Downton Abbey - The Ultimate Collection (Music From the Original TV Series)
Downton Abbey - The Ultimate Collection (Music From the Original TV Series) 36 композиций. The Chamber Orchestra of London, John Lunn, The Chamber Orchestra of London, Mary-Jess, The Chamber Orchestra of London, John Lunn
Слушать
Downton Abbey: The Essential Collection (Original Music from the TV Series)
Downton Abbey: The Essential Collection (Original Music from the TV Series) 23 композиции. The Chamber Orchestra of London, Mary-Jess, Rebecca Ferguson, Scala & Kolacny Brothers
Слушать
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey 19 композиций. The Chamber Orchestra of London, Alfie Boe, Mary-Jess
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Downton Christmas Suite, Pt. 1 The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Choral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith / John Lunn 3:16
2 O Holy Night John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Adam 4:17
3 It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Elizabeth McGoven, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Willis 2:38
4 The First Noel Elizabeth McGoven, Julian Ovenden, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Народные 4:28
5 The Sussex Carol John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Народные 1:55
6 12 Days of Christmas Julian Ovenden, Katie Marshall, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Traditional Christmas Song 4:26
7 Silent Night John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Franz Xaver Gruber 3:02
8 We Wish You a Merry Christmas BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton 1:34
9 In the Bleak Midwinter Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Harold Darke 4:21
10 O Little Town of Bethlehem BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton / Народные 3:19
11 Once in Royal David's City Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Henry John Gauntlett 5:10
12 Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Felix Mendelssohn 4:06
13 O Come, All Ye Faithful Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Anonymous 4:45
14 Messe de minuit pour Noël - Kyrie Anne-Marie Jacquin, Bertrand Chuberre, Cyril Auvity, François Bazola, Jean-François Lombard, Jean-Yves Ravoux, Laurent Slaars, Les Arts Florissants, Nicola Wemyss, Thibaut Lenaerts / Marc-Antoine Charpentier 1:28
15 Ding Dong! Merrily On High Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / G. R. Woodward 2:19
16 Good King Wenceslas Michael George, Timothy Norris, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton / Anonymous 2:27
17 While Shepherds Watched Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Este's Psalter, 1592 2:49
18 Away in a Manger Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / William James Kirkpatrick 2:05
19 In Dulci Jubilo Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / 14th-century German 3:24
20 Panis Angelicus Fiona Pears, Ian Tilley, Libera, Robert Prizeman, Steven Geraghty / Сезар Франк 3:11
21 Christmas Concerto 1st Movement, Vivaldi Enrico Onofri, Giovanni Antonini, Il Giardino Armonico / Антонио Вивальди 3:46
22 Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker Suite Александр Лазарев, The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 2:07
23 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Джим Картер, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices 3:32
24 The Downton Christmas Suite, Pt. 2 The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith / John Lunn 2:09
25 Joy to the World Джоэл Коэн, Boston Camerata, Brown University Chorus, Frederick Jodry, Schola Cantorum of Boston / Народные 2:07
26 God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Traditional English 3:33
27 Angels, from the Realms of Glory Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Traditional French 2:37
28 Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah Concentus Musicus Wien, Eric Ericson, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Stockholm Kammerkören / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:37
29 The Holly and the Ivy BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton / Народные 2:55
30 Go, Tell It On the Mountain Hugh Wolff, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Hampson / Народные 1:21
31 March from The Nutcracker Suite Александр Лазарев, The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 2:48
32 Tannenbaum BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton 2:29
33 I Saw Three Ships BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton 1:43
34 When Christ Was Born of Mary Free Carleton Etherington, Benjamin Nicholas / Parry 2:29
35 Adam Lay Ybounden Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Boris Ord 1:06
36 The First Nowell Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Народные 4:51
37 We Three Kings of Orient Are Taverner Choir, Taverner Consort / John Henry Hopkins, Jr. 4:12
38 O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks 3:28
39 I Sing the Birth Ralph Allwood, Rodolfus Choir, / Эдуард Элгар 3:45
40 Noëls sur les Instruments Les Arts Florissants, William Christie / Marc-Antoine Charpentier 1:20
41 Nouvelles, Nouvelles Boston Camerata, Boston Shawm & Sackbut Ensemble, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite / Nicolas Martin 1:33
42 Chantons Noël, Menons Joyeuse Vie Boston Camerata, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite / Pierre Certon 2:03
43 The Three Kings Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Peter Cornelius 2:40
44 O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion Concentus Musicus Wien, Marjana Lipovsek, Nikolaus Harnoncourt / Георг Фридрих Гендель 6:17
45 Christmas Concerto 3rd Movement, Corelli Claudio Scimone, I Solisti Veneti / Арканджело Корелли 5:56
Доступен список песен из сериала «Аббатство Даунтон» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Аббатство Даунтон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
