|1
|The Downton Christmas Suite, Pt. 1
|The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Choral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith / John Lunn
|3:16
|2
|O Holy Night
|John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Adam
|4:17
|3
|It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
|Elizabeth McGoven, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Willis
|2:38
|4
|The First Noel
|Elizabeth McGoven, Julian Ovenden, John Lunn, Kipper, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Народные
|4:28
|5
|The Sussex Carol
|John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Народные
|1:55
|6
|12 Days of Christmas
|Julian Ovenden, Katie Marshall, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Traditional Christmas Song
|4:26
|7
|Silent Night
|John Lunn, Julian Ovenden, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices / Franz Xaver Gruber
|3:02
|8
|We Wish You a Merry Christmas
|BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton
|1:34
|9
|In the Bleak Midwinter
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Harold Darke
|4:21
|10
|O Little Town of Bethlehem
|BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton / Народные
|3:19
|11
|Once in Royal David's City
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Henry John Gauntlett
|5:10
|12
|Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Felix Mendelssohn
|4:06
|13
|O Come, All Ye Faithful
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Anonymous
|4:45
|14
|Messe de minuit pour Noël - Kyrie
|Anne-Marie Jacquin, Bertrand Chuberre, Cyril Auvity, François Bazola, Jean-François Lombard, Jean-Yves Ravoux, Laurent Slaars, Les Arts Florissants, Nicola Wemyss, Thibaut Lenaerts / Marc-Antoine Charpentier
|1:28
|15
|Ding Dong! Merrily On High
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / G. R. Woodward
|2:19
|16
|Good King Wenceslas
|Michael George, Timothy Norris, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton / Anonymous
|2:27
|17
|While Shepherds Watched
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Este's Psalter, 1592
|2:49
|18
|Away in a Manger
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / William James Kirkpatrick
|2:05
|19
|In Dulci Jubilo
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / 14th-century German
|3:24
|20
|Panis Angelicus
|Fiona Pears, Ian Tilley, Libera, Robert Prizeman, Steven Geraghty / Сезар Франк
|3:11
|21
|Christmas Concerto 1st Movement, Vivaldi
|Enrico Onofri, Giovanni Antonini, Il Giardino Armonico / Антонио Вивальди
|3:46
|22
|Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker Suite
|Александр Лазарев, The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|2:07
|23
|'Twas the Night Before Christmas
|Джим Картер, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith, The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices
|3:32
|24
|The Downton Christmas Suite, Pt. 2
|The Budapest City Orchestra, The Budapest Coral Voices, John Lunn, Richard Cottle, Robin Smith / John Lunn
|2:09
|25
|Joy to the World
|Джоэл Коэн, Boston Camerata, Brown University Chorus, Frederick Jodry, Schola Cantorum of Boston / Народные
|2:07
|26
|God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Traditional English
|3:33
|27
|Angels, from the Realms of Glory
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Traditional French
|2:37
|28
|Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah
|Concentus Musicus Wien, Eric Ericson, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Stockholm Kammerkören / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|3:37
|29
|The Holly and the Ivy
|BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Michael George, Robin Stapleton / Народные
|2:55
|30
|Go, Tell It On the Mountain
|Hugh Wolff, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Hampson / Народные
|1:21
|31
|March from The Nutcracker Suite
|Александр Лазарев, The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|2:48
|32
|Tannenbaum
|BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Jouko Harjanne, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton
|2:29
|33
|I Saw Three Ships
|BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Coventry Cathedral Choir, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield Cathedral Choir, Robin Stapleton
|1:43
|34
|When Christ Was Born of Mary Free
|Carleton Etherington, Benjamin Nicholas / Parry
|2:29
|35
|Adam Lay Ybounden
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Boris Ord
|1:06
|36
|The First Nowell
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Народные
|4:51
|37
|We Three Kings of Orient Are
|Taverner Choir, Taverner Consort / John Henry Hopkins, Jr.
|4:12
|38
|O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks
|3:28
|39
|I Sing the Birth
|Ralph Allwood, Rodolfus Choir, / Эдуард Элгар
|3:45
|40
|Noëls sur les Instruments
|Les Arts Florissants, William Christie / Marc-Antoine Charpentier
|1:20
|41
|Nouvelles, Nouvelles
|Boston Camerata, Boston Shawm & Sackbut Ensemble, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite / Nicolas Martin
|1:33
|42
|Chantons Noël, Menons Joyeuse Vie
|Boston Camerata, Джоэл Коэн, William Hite / Pierre Certon
|2:03
|43
|The Three Kings
|Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Ian Hare, Sir David Willcocks / Peter Cornelius
|2:40
|44
|O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion
|Concentus Musicus Wien, Marjana Lipovsek, Nikolaus Harnoncourt / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|6:17
|45
|Christmas Concerto 3rd Movement, Corelli
|Claudio Scimone, I Solisti Veneti / Арканджело Корелли
|5:56