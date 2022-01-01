|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Storm the Castle
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:25
|2
|Balance of Power
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:11
|3
|No Bond is Closer
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:01
|4
|The Woven Shield
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:07
|5
|The Way of the Leaf
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:19
|6
|Tuatha'an Tales
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:15
|7
|Nightmares
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:18
|8
|Arrows Fall
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:16
|9
|Like a Raging Sun (from "The Wheel of Time Vol. 2" soundtrack)
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:01
|10
|Tar Valon
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:43
|11
|Breaking the Leaf
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:25
|12
|Wolf Ambush
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:16
|13
|Humble Beginnings
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:46
|14
|Clouded by Greed
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:26
|15
|Beyond the Hidden Door
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:53
|16
|Reunited
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:30
|17
|The Path Forward
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:09