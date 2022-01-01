Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Лорн Бэлф
Слушать
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Лорн Бэлф
Слушать
The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Лорн Бэлф
Слушать
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Лорн Бэлф
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Storm the Castle Лорн Бэлф 2:25
2 Balance of Power Лорн Бэлф 3:11
3 No Bond is Closer Лорн Бэлф 2:01
4 The Woven Shield Лорн Бэлф 3:07
5 The Way of the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 3:19
6 Tuatha'an Tales Лорн Бэлф 4:15
7 Nightmares Лорн Бэлф 2:18
8 Arrows Fall Лорн Бэлф 3:16
9 Like a Raging Sun (from "The Wheel of Time Vol. 2" soundtrack) Лорн Бэлф 3:01
10 Tar Valon Лорн Бэлф 2:43
11 Breaking the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 2:25
12 Wolf Ambush Лорн Бэлф 2:16
13 Humble Beginnings Лорн Бэлф 3:46
14 Clouded by Greed Лорн Бэлф 2:26
15 Beyond the Hidden Door Лорн Бэлф 2:53
16 Reunited Лорн Бэлф 3:30
17 The Path Forward Лорн Бэлф 4:09
Доступен список песен из сериала «Колесо времени» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Колесо времени» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
