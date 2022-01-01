1 Waiting for the Miracle Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson 3:43

2 Shitlist L7 2:49

3 Moon Over Greene County Dan Zanes 2:19

4 Rock 'n' Roll N****r Patti Smith 4:00

5 Sweet Jane Cowboy Junkies / Lou Reed 3:23

6 You Belong to Me Bob Dylan / Redd Stewart 3:10

7 The Trembler Duane Eddy / Ravi Shankar 1:11

8 Burn Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 4:59

9 Route 666 (feat. Brian Berdan & Robert Downey Jr.) Brian Berdan, Роберт Дауни мл. / Brian Berdan 0:57

10 Totally Hot (feat. Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila) Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila / Remmy Ongala 0:47

11 Back In Baby's Arms Patsy Cline / Bob Montgomery 2:04

12 Taboo Peter Gabriel, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 4:23

13 Sex Is Violent Jane's Addiction, Diamanda Galás / Stephen Perkins 4:58

14 History (Repeats Itself) A.O.S 2:22

15 Something I Can Never Have Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 4:05

16 I Will Take You Home Russel Means / Russell Means 2:19

17 Drums a Go-Go Hollywood Persuaders / Paul Buff 1:11

18 Hungry Ants Barry Adamson 3:12

19 The Day the N****z Took Over Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg 4:33

20 Born Bad Juilette Lewis 0:43

21 Fall of the Rebel Angels Sergio Cervetti 1:21

22 Forkboy Lard / Ward 3:54

23 Batonga in Batongaville Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra / Модест Мусоргский 1:04

24 A Warm Place Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 2:59

25 Allah, Mohammed, Char, Yaar Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Diamanda Galás / Народные 1:07

26 The Future Leonard Cohen 3:47