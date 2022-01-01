Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Прирожденные убийцы» (1994)
Natural born killers Прирожденные убийцы 1994 / США
Музыка из фильма «Прирожденные убийцы» (1994)

Natural Born Killers (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Natural Born Killers (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 27 композиций. Leonard Cohen, L7, Dan Zanes, Patti Smith, Cowboy Junkies, Bob Dylan, Duane Eddy, Nine Inch Nails, Brian Berdan, Роберт Дауни мл., Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila, Patsy Cline, Peter Gabriel, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Jane's Addiction, Diamanda Galás, A.O.S, Russel Means, Hollywood Persuaders, Barry Adamson, Dr. Dre, Juilette Lewis, Sergio Cervetti, Lard, Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Diamanda Galás, Dogg Pound
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Waiting for the Miracle Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson 3:43
2 Shitlist L7 2:49
3 Moon Over Greene County Dan Zanes 2:19
4 Rock 'n' Roll N****r Patti Smith 4:00
5 Sweet Jane Cowboy Junkies / Lou Reed 3:23
6 You Belong to Me Bob Dylan / Redd Stewart 3:10
7 The Trembler Duane Eddy / Ravi Shankar 1:11
8 Burn Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 4:59
9 Route 666 (feat. Brian Berdan & Robert Downey Jr.) Brian Berdan, Роберт Дауни мл. / Brian Berdan 0:57
10 Totally Hot (feat. Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila) Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila / Remmy Ongala 0:47
11 Back In Baby's Arms Patsy Cline / Bob Montgomery 2:04
12 Taboo Peter Gabriel, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 4:23
13 Sex Is Violent Jane's Addiction, Diamanda Galás / Stephen Perkins 4:58
14 History (Repeats Itself) A.O.S 2:22
15 Something I Can Never Have Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 4:05
16 I Will Take You Home Russel Means / Russell Means 2:19
17 Drums a Go-Go Hollywood Persuaders / Paul Buff 1:11
18 Hungry Ants Barry Adamson 3:12
19 The Day the N****z Took Over Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg 4:33
20 Born Bad Juilette Lewis 0:43
21 Fall of the Rebel Angels Sergio Cervetti 1:21
22 Forkboy Lard / Ward 3:54
23 Batonga in Batongaville Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra / Модест Мусоргский 1:04
24 A Warm Place Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor 2:59
25 Allah, Mohammed, Char, Yaar Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Diamanda Galás / Народные 1:07
26 The Future Leonard Cohen 3:47
27 What Would U Do? Dogg Pound / Dwight Williams 4:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прирожденные убийцы» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прирожденные убийцы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
