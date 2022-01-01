|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Waiting for the Miracle
|Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson
|3:43
|2
|Shitlist
|L7
|2:49
|3
|Moon Over Greene County
|Dan Zanes
|2:19
|4
|Rock 'n' Roll N****r
|Patti Smith
|4:00
|5
|Sweet Jane
|Cowboy Junkies / Lou Reed
|3:23
|6
|You Belong to Me
|Bob Dylan / Redd Stewart
|3:10
|7
|The Trembler
|Duane Eddy / Ravi Shankar
|1:11
|8
|Burn
|Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor
|4:59
|9
|Route 666 (feat. Brian Berdan & Robert Downey Jr.)
|Brian Berdan, Роберт Дауни мл. / Brian Berdan
|0:57
|10
|Totally Hot (feat. Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila)
|Remmy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila / Remmy Ongala
|0:47
|11
|Back In Baby's Arms
|Patsy Cline / Bob Montgomery
|2:04
|12
|Taboo
|Peter Gabriel, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
|4:23
|13
|Sex Is Violent
|Jane's Addiction, Diamanda Galás / Stephen Perkins
|4:58
|14
|History (Repeats Itself)
|A.O.S
|2:22
|15
|Something I Can Never Have
|Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor
|4:05
|16
|I Will Take You Home
|Russel Means / Russell Means
|2:19
|17
|Drums a Go-Go
|Hollywood Persuaders / Paul Buff
|1:11
|18
|Hungry Ants
|Barry Adamson
|3:12
|19
|The Day the N****z Took Over
|Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg
|4:33
|20
|Born Bad
|Juilette Lewis
|0:43
|21
|Fall of the Rebel Angels
|Sergio Cervetti
|1:21
|22
|Forkboy
|Lard / Ward
|3:54
|23
|Batonga in Batongaville
|Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra / Модест Мусоргский
|1:04
|24
|A Warm Place
|Nine Inch Nails / Trent Reznor
|2:59
|25
|Allah, Mohammed, Char, Yaar
|Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Diamanda Galás / Народные
|1:07
|26
|The Future
|Leonard Cohen
|3:47
|27
|What Would U Do?
|Dogg Pound / Dwight Williams
|4:12