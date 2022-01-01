Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Здесь курят
Thank you for smoking Здесь курят 2006 / США
6.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Здесь курят» (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Thank You For Smoking (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Tex Williams, The Mills Brothers, The Kingston Trio, The Swingle Singers, The Platters, Patsy Cline, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Otis Redding, Джерри Рид, Рольф Кент
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Smoke, Smoke, Smoke That Cigarette! Tex Williams 2:54
2 Smoke Rings The Mills Brothers 2:56
3 Greenback Dollar The Kingston Trio 2:52
4 Little Organ Fugue The Swingle Singers 2:23
5 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes The Platters 2:41
6 Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray Patsy Cline 2:16
7 Cigarettes and Whiskey Ramblin' Jack Elliott 2:02
8 Cigarettes and Coffee Otis Redding 3:53
9 Another Puff Джерри Рид 4:07
10 Intro & Tobacco One Рольф Кент 3:03
11 Donate It & Sex Back In Cigarettes Рольф Кент 3:02
12 Joey & Drums of Doom Рольф Кент 2:59
13 Spanish Epilogue Revisited Рольф Кент 3:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Здесь курят» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Здесь курят» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
