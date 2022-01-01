|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Smoke, Smoke, Smoke That Cigarette!
|Tex Williams
|2:54
|2
|Smoke Rings
|The Mills Brothers
|2:56
|3
|Greenback Dollar
|The Kingston Trio
|2:52
|4
|Little Organ Fugue
|The Swingle Singers
|2:23
|5
|Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
|The Platters
|2:41
|6
|Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
|Patsy Cline
|2:16
|7
|Cigarettes and Whiskey
|Ramblin' Jack Elliott
|2:02
|8
|Cigarettes and Coffee
|Otis Redding
|3:53
|9
|Another Puff
|Джерри Рид
|4:07
|10
|Intro & Tobacco One
|Рольф Кент
|3:03
|11
|Donate It & Sex Back In Cigarettes
|Рольф Кент
|3:02
|12
|Joey & Drums of Doom
|Рольф Кент
|2:59
|13
|Spanish Epilogue Revisited
|Рольф Кент
|3:00