Гуммо
Gummo Гуммо 1997 / США
6.7 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Гуммо» (1997)

Gummo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gummo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Absu, Eyehategod, Electric Hellfire Club, Spazz, Bethlehem, Burzum, Bathory, Dark Noerd, Sleep, Brujeria, Namanax, Nifelheim, Mortician, Mystifier, Destroy All Monsters, Mischa Maisky, Ellen M. Smith, Rose Shephard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Gold Torques of Ulaid Absu 3:50
2 Serving Time In the Middle of Nowhere Eyehategod 3:35
3 D.W.S.O.B. Electric Hellfire Club 4:10
4 Gummo Love Theme Spazz 2:53
5 Schuld Uns'res Knoch'rigen Faltpferd Bethlehem 4:35
6 Rundgang um die transzendentale Säule der Singularität Burzum 6:25
7 Equimanthorn Bathory 3:38
8 Smokin' Husks Dark Noerd 4:59
9 Dragonaut Sleep 5:42
10 Matando Gueros 97 Brujeria 3:15
11 The Medicined Man Namanax 5:27
12 Hellish Blasphemy Nifelheim 3:26
13 Skin Peeler Mortician 3:16
14 Give the Human Devil His Due Mystifier 5:29
15 Mom's and Dad's Pussy Destroy All Monsters 2:00
16 Verschleierte Irrelgiositat Bethlehem 5:36
17 Suite No. 2 for Solo Cello In D Minor-Prelude Mischa Maisky 4:24
18 Some Grass Sleep 0:50
19 Jesus Loves Me Ellen M. Smith, Rose Shephard / Rose Shephard 0:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гуммо» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гуммо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
