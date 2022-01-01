|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Gold Torques of Ulaid
|Absu
|3:50
|2
|Serving Time In the Middle of Nowhere
|Eyehategod
|3:35
|3
|D.W.S.O.B.
|Electric Hellfire Club
|4:10
|4
|Gummo Love Theme
|Spazz
|2:53
|5
|Schuld Uns'res Knoch'rigen Faltpferd
|Bethlehem
|4:35
|6
|Rundgang um die transzendentale Säule der Singularität
|Burzum
|6:25
|7
|Equimanthorn
|Bathory
|3:38
|8
|Smokin' Husks
|Dark Noerd
|4:59
|9
|Dragonaut
|Sleep
|5:42
|10
|Matando Gueros 97
|Brujeria
|3:15
|11
|The Medicined Man
|Namanax
|5:27
|12
|Hellish Blasphemy
|Nifelheim
|3:26
|13
|Skin Peeler
|Mortician
|3:16
|14
|Give the Human Devil His Due
|Mystifier
|5:29
|15
|Mom's and Dad's Pussy
|Destroy All Monsters
|2:00
|16
|Verschleierte Irrelgiositat
|Bethlehem
|5:36
|17
|Suite No. 2 for Solo Cello In D Minor-Prelude
|Mischa Maisky
|4:24
|18
|Some Grass
|Sleep
|0:50
|19
|Jesus Loves Me
|Ellen M. Smith, Rose Shephard / Rose Shephard
|0:40