|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Signal Fire
|Snow Patrol / Tom Simpson
|4:26
|2
|Move Away
|The Killers / Mark Stoermer
|3:52
|3
|Sealings
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Nick Zinner
|4:32
|4
|Pleased to Meet You
|Wolfmother / Andrew Stockdale
|4:44
|5
|Cut Off the Top (Timo Maas Dirty Rocker Remix)
|Beatsteaks
|3:03
|6
|Red River
|The Walkmen
|2:53
|7
|Stay Free
|Black Mountain
|4:27
|8
|The Supreme Being Teaches Spider-Man How to Be In Love
|The Flaming Lips / Wayne Coyne
|3:25
|9
|Scared of Myself
|Simon Dawes / Taylor Goldsmith
|4:54
|10
|The Twist
|Chubby Checker
|2:35
|11
|Sightlines
|Rogue Wave / Zach Rogue
|3:39
|12
|Summer Day
|Coconut Records / Джейсон Шварцман
|2:05
|13
|Falling Star
|Jet / Nic Cester
|3:35
|14
|Portrait of a Summer Thief
|Sounds Under Radio
|4:15
|15
|A Letter from St. Jude
|The WYO's
|4:13
|16
|Small Parts
|The Oohlas / Olivia Stone
|3:39