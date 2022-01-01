Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Человек-паук: Враг в отражении» (2007)
Spider-Man 3 Человек-паук: Враг в отражении 2007 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Человек-паук: Враг в отражении» (2007)

Spider-Man 3 (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
Spider-Man 3 (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Snow Patrol, The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Wolfmother, Beatsteaks, The Walkmen, Black Mountain, The Flaming Lips, Simon Dawes, Chubby Checker, Rogue Wave, Coconut Records, Jet, Sounds Under Radio, The WYO's, The Oohlas
1 Signal Fire Snow Patrol / Tom Simpson 4:26
2 Move Away The Killers / Mark Stoermer 3:52
3 Sealings Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Nick Zinner 4:32
4 Pleased to Meet You Wolfmother / Andrew Stockdale 4:44
5 Cut Off the Top (Timo Maas Dirty Rocker Remix) Beatsteaks 3:03
6 Red River The Walkmen 2:53
7 Stay Free Black Mountain 4:27
8 The Supreme Being Teaches Spider-Man How to Be In Love The Flaming Lips / Wayne Coyne 3:25
9 Scared of Myself Simon Dawes / Taylor Goldsmith 4:54
10 The Twist Chubby Checker 2:35
11 Sightlines Rogue Wave / Zach Rogue 3:39
12 Summer Day Coconut Records / Джейсон Шварцман 2:05
13 Falling Star Jet / Nic Cester 3:35
14 Portrait of a Summer Thief Sounds Under Radio 4:15
15 A Letter from St. Jude The WYO's 4:13
16 Small Parts The Oohlas / Olivia Stone 3:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Человек-паук: Враг в отражении» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Человек-паук: Враг в отражении» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
