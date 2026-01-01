Оповещения от Киноафиши
Постер фильма Becoming Victoria Wood
1 постер
Киноафиша Фильмы Becoming Victoria Wood

Напомним о выходе в прокат

О фильме

Victoria Wood remains one of Britain's most cherished entertainers - a comic genius whose work reshaped the landscape of British humour. But behind the joyous persona - the singer, the satirist, the sharp-witted writer - lay a young woman navigating insecurity, anger, and self-doubt. Told in her own words and through the voices of those who knew her best, the film uncovers the formative experiences and personal battles that powered Victoria's unmatched ability to make the nation laugh.

Страна Великобритания
Продолжительность 1 час 30 минут
Год выпуска 2026
Сборы в мире $129 767
Производство Rogan Scotland
Другие названия
Becoming Victoria Wood
Режиссер
Catherine Abbott
В ролях
Victoria Wood
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Рейтинг фильма

8.5
Оцените 14 голосов
8.5 IMDb
Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате

Отзывы о фильме

Пока нет отзывов, но ваше мнение может помочь другим
Написать отзыв
