Victoria Wood remains one of Britain's most cherished entertainers - a comic genius whose work reshaped the landscape of British humour. But behind the joyous persona - the singer, the satirist, the sharp-witted writer - lay a young woman navigating insecurity, anger, and self-doubt. Told in her own words and through the voices of those who knew her best, the film uncovers the formative experiences and personal battles that powered Victoria's unmatched ability to make the nation laugh.