Бездельники возвращаются, 2017

Zafar [Усталый и тревожный тон после того, как Панкдж Трипати приносит еду в их укрытие] Какие новости там, Пандитджи ?

Pandit [Рассказывая ситуацию в безнадежном тоне] Билли сошел с ума, как и ожидалось; он охраняет свой магазин сладостей мечом.

[Камера переходит к Майндждеру Сингху Карееру, прогоняющему протестующих у его магазина, и возвращается к укрытию]

Pandit . Полиция разыскивает четверых из вас. Я имею в виду ваши трупы. Потому что большинство жителей Дели думают, что вы утонули, прыгнув в реку Ямуна.

Zafar [Напряжённость] А Ниту, Прия ?

Pandit [Чтобы успокоить Али Фазла и Пулкита Самрета] Они стали немного слишком переживать, поэтому я рассказал им правду, и они заверили, что сохранят это в секрете между собой. Истинная любовь никогда не умирает.

Choocha [В глупом тоне] Бхоли тоже, должно быть, за меня волнуется, верно?

Pandit [В злой сарказм] Беспокоится? Она сломала браслеты ради твоего имени

[Указание на то, что она вдова]

Choocha [In an excited tone, unable to understand Tripathi's sarcasm] Really ?

Pandit [Выпуская злость на Варуна Шарму] Just shut up !

[Confused and nervous] How the hell did all of this happen ?

Lali [Praying desparately] Babaji please save us !

Hunny [In continued nervousness] Everything was going exactly as planned and

[suddenly stopping and everyone angrily look towards Varun Sharma]

Hunny Chooche, did you screw it up again ?

Choocha [Pleading, knowing he's innocent] No bro, believe me, I didn't do anything. Infact, for clarification, you can definitely make me do ani mani shandi.

Lali [Frustrated and angry] Yeah sure. Hunny, make him do it. What's the big deal with him. He's used to landing us in such situations.

Choocha No Lali, trust me I

[suddenly getting a premonition]

Choocha Oye Hunny, I saw something.

Zafar [Furious] Enough Chooche. Hunny stop him right now.

Hunny [Knowing Sharma doesn't lie in such cases] Calm down Zafar Bhai. Yeah Chooche what did you see ?

Choocha Hunny, I saw that in a huge cave, there's a tiger resembling the pet of Mata Rani. The tiger in turn is held by two monsters, huge ones. And that tiger leads the way to a treasure in that cave. Lots of riches.

Lali That's it ? What nonsense.

Hunny [Looking to Sharma's premonition as a way out for all 5] No Lali, it ain't nonsense. He's got a point. Recall that day Choocha was bitten by a snake before being taken to the hospital ?

Lali So what ? He's cured ? His case is only worsening.

Hunny [Applying logic] No not that part. Choocha warned me in the hospital ward that I better hurry or a spaceship would fall on me ? Seconds later, the fan crashed from the ceiling. And the time we were released by Bholi to start arranging for the money ? He said a lot of people are gonna run after us, chase us. And what unfolded yesterday is known to us all. Connect the dots ?

Lali And you're willing to believe it ?

Hunny Obviously, coz he saw it.

Pandit [Dismissive of Sharma as always] Zafar Bhai, he's just making up excuses to avoid jail and end up in a mental asylum. I think they're both in shock.

Lali [Shocked and scared] If at all it's true, are you saying that Choocha can see the future ?

Choocha [Knowing nobody believes him] Let it be Hunny. Science is alien to all over here.

Choocha [to Pankaj Tripathi] Panditji, this phenomenon is called DEJA CHU !

Lali It ain't Deja-Chu you idiot, it's Deja VU.

Choocha [In his usual stupid tone] Happens with ME, right. So it's DEJA-CHU.

Zafar [Starting to believe Sharma] Not Deja VU. It's called premonition. Not exactly the events of the future. But something resembling that.

Pandit [Still dismissive] Zafar Bhai, even you ?

Hunny [In an optimistic serious tone] Panditji, just coz something hasn't happened at all, doesn't mean it cannot happen. We were not ill intentioned regarding those people who chased us yesterday. And if God snatches an opportunity from our hands, it also gives a gift in return to make up more than for it. Look here, we've new gift from God with Choocha. And god's gift shouldn't be unbelieved.

Hunny [Hearing a tiger roar, believing it as a signal] You guys wanted proof ? God's given the signal, come on.