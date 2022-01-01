|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lead the Way
|Jhené Aiko
|3:44
|2
|Prologue
|James Newton Howard
|5:44
|3
|Young Raya and Namaari
|James Newton Howard
|3:26
|4
|Betrayed
|James Newton Howard
|4:35
|5
|Search for the Last Dragon
|James Newton Howard
|1:13
|6
|Into the Shipwreck
|James Newton Howard
|2:52
|7
|Enter the Dragon
|James Newton Howard
|0:53
|8
|Fleeing from Tail
|James Newton Howard
|1:22
|9
|Captain Boun
|James Newton Howard
|1:02
|10
|Journey to Talon
|James Newton Howard
|1:19
|11
|Sisu Swims
|James Newton Howard
|1:45
|12
|Dragon Graveyard
|James Newton Howard
|2:54
|13
|Escape from Talon
|James Newton Howard
|3:43
|14
|Noi and the Ongis
|James Newton Howard
|2:33
|15
|Being People Is Hard
|James Newton Howard
|4:05
|16
|Spine Showdown
|James Newton Howard
|3:27
|17
|Running on Raindrops
|James Newton Howard
|2:11
|18
|Plans of Attack
|James Newton Howard
|1:16
|19
|Brothers and Sisters
|James Newton Howard
|3:58
|20
|The Meeting
|James Newton Howard
|3:19
|21
|Storming Fang
|James Newton Howard
|4:09
|22
|The Druun Close In
|James Newton Howard
|2:59
|23
|Return
|James Newton Howard
|4:58
|24
|The New World
|James Newton Howard
|2:36