Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Райя и последний дракон Райя и последний дракон
Киноафиша Фильмы Райя и последний дракон Музыка из мультфильма «Райя и последний дракон» (2021)
Raya and the Last Dragon Райя и последний дракон 2021 / США
8.5 Оцените
77 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Райя и последний дракон» (2021)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Raya and the Last Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Jhené Aiko, James Newton Howard
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lead the Way Jhené Aiko 3:44
2 Prologue James Newton Howard 5:44
3 Young Raya and Namaari James Newton Howard 3:26
4 Betrayed James Newton Howard 4:35
5 Search for the Last Dragon James Newton Howard 1:13
6 Into the Shipwreck James Newton Howard 2:52
7 Enter the Dragon James Newton Howard 0:53
8 Fleeing from Tail James Newton Howard 1:22
9 Captain Boun James Newton Howard 1:02
10 Journey to Talon James Newton Howard 1:19
11 Sisu Swims James Newton Howard 1:45
12 Dragon Graveyard James Newton Howard 2:54
13 Escape from Talon James Newton Howard 3:43
14 Noi and the Ongis James Newton Howard 2:33
15 Being People Is Hard James Newton Howard 4:05
16 Spine Showdown James Newton Howard 3:27
17 Running on Raindrops James Newton Howard 2:11
18 Plans of Attack James Newton Howard 1:16
19 Brothers and Sisters James Newton Howard 3:58
20 The Meeting James Newton Howard 3:19
21 Storming Fang James Newton Howard 4:09
22 The Druun Close In James Newton Howard 2:59
23 Return James Newton Howard 4:58
24 The New World James Newton Howard 2:36
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Райя и последний дракон» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Райя и последний дракон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Одержимая
Одержимая
2021, Россия, триллер
Related video
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
После прощания с «Современником»: будущее Орбакайте раскрыл чеченский сын
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«На выходе из гримерки»: 58-летняя Лолита огорошила признанием о травме
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Приложение киноафиши