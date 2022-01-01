Оповещения от Киноафиши
Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка
Киноафиша Фильмы Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка Музыка из фильма «Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка» (2019)
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка 2019 / США
5.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Музыка из фильма «Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка» (2019)

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Jay, Q Lazzarus, Squirtgun, Кевин Смит, REO Speedwagon, the tenth, Mob Rich, Pistol Beauty, P.M. Dawn, MC Chris, Nappy Roots, , Mary Born
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Reboot Jay / Кевин Смит 0:02
2 Goodbye Horses Q Lazzarus 6:26
3 Out of Order Jay / Кевин Смит 0:06
4 Social Squirtgun 3:36
5 Want Me to Order Jay / Кевин Смит 0:17
6 Mooby's Song (feat. James L. Venable) Кевин Смит / James L. Venable 2:25
7 Boo Boo Kitty Jay / Кевин Смит 0:04
8 Keep on Loving You REO Speedwagon / Kevin Cronin 3:23
9 I Knew Your Dad a Little Bit Jay / Кевин Смит 0:07
10 I Saw a Ghost the tenth 1:50
11 Dressed Like Us Jay / Кевин Смит 0:03
12 Loser Mob Rich / Connor Pledger 2:24
13 Stop This Reboot Jay / Кевин Смит 0:10
14 Good Morning Pistol Beauty / Ryan Winters 2:40
15 3 Days Jay / Кевин Смит 0:11
16 I'd Die Without You P.M. Dawn 4:11
17 That Director Jay / Кевин Смит 0:11
18 Smodcast Theme MC Chris 0:38
19 The Dishes Are Done Jay / Кевин Смит 0:08
20 Shecky Don't Like It (feat. Stephen Gris) Кевин Смит / Stephen Gris 3:03
21 Names Back Jay / Кевин Смит 0:09
22 Come My Way Nappy Roots / Ronald Wilson 3:12
23 I Don't Know If Anybody Knows This Кевин Смит 0:18
24 Drinkin' Blunts MC Chris 2:28
25 Hung Out Кевин Смит 0:18
26 Stay with Me Mary Born 4:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джей и молчаливый Боб: Перезагрузка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
