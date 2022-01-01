|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Those Choosing Independence Will Be Destroyed
|Matthew Wilcock
|2:32
|2
|I Wish I Could Be Brave Like Her
|Matthew Wilcock
|2:14
|3
|Disfellowshipped
|Matthew Wilcock
|2:51
|4
|Ivana (Vignette)
|Matthew Wilcock
|0:46
|5
|Sunlight Through Trees
|Matthew Wilcock
|1:27
|6
|Things Like Art and Music (Vignette)
|Matthew Wilcock
|0:33
|7
|Drizzle
|Matthew Wilcock
|1:42
|8
|Carry Boxes
|Matthew Wilcock
|1:03
|9
|Loss, Jw Dvd Bonus
|Matthew Wilcock
|1:28
|10
|Destroyed (Vignette)
|Matthew Wilcock
|0:36
|11
|Cubicle
|Matthew Wilcock
|1:05
|12
|I'll Save 'Er
|Matthew Wilcock
|3:13