Смешная корова
Смешная корова
Funny Cow Смешная корова 2017 / Великобритания
6.5 Оцените
15 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное

Музыка из фильма «Смешная корова» (2017)

Вся информация о фильме
Funny Cow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Funny Cow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Richard Hawley, Ollie Trevers, Richard Hawley, Corinne Bailey Rae
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Funny Cow Richard Hawley 4:44
2 Twist It Shake It Ollie Trevers 3:29
3 I Still Want You Richard Hawley, Corinne Bailey Rae 4:06
4 Laundrette Accordian Richard Hawley 1:45
5 Funny Cow (Instrumental) Richard Hawley 1:00
6 From Then Til Now Ollie Trevers 5:10
7 Leaving Mikes House Richard Hawley 1:20
8 Walking Round the Bookshop Richard Hawley 1:07
9 A Little Bit More Richard Hawley 2:34
10 Bad But Good Ollie Trevers 3:35
11 Nightmare in Paradise Ollie Trevers 4:43
12 End Hospital Sequence Richard Hawley 0:59
13 End Sequence Richard Hawley 2:29
14 Funny Cow Reprise & End Credits Richard Hawley 3:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Смешная корова» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Смешная корова» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
