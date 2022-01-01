|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Funny Cow
|Richard Hawley
|4:44
|2
|Twist It Shake It
|Ollie Trevers
|3:29
|3
|I Still Want You
|Richard Hawley, Corinne Bailey Rae
|4:06
|4
|Laundrette Accordian
|Richard Hawley
|1:45
|5
|Funny Cow (Instrumental)
|Richard Hawley
|1:00
|6
|From Then Til Now
|Ollie Trevers
|5:10
|7
|Leaving Mikes House
|Richard Hawley
|1:20
|8
|Walking Round the Bookshop
|Richard Hawley
|1:07
|9
|A Little Bit More
|Richard Hawley
|2:34
|10
|Bad But Good
|Ollie Trevers
|3:35
|11
|Nightmare in Paradise
|Ollie Trevers
|4:43
|12
|End Hospital Sequence
|Richard Hawley
|0:59
|13
|End Sequence
|Richard Hawley
|2:29
|14
|Funny Cow Reprise & End Credits
|Richard Hawley
|3:47