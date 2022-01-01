|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Book
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:48
|2
|Cool Water
|Тим Блейк Нельсон / Bob Nolan
|1:44
|3
|Carefree Drifter
|David Rawlings, Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch
|0:49
|4
|Randall Collins
|Картер Бёруэлл / Norman Blake
|1:19
|5
|Near Algodones
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:56
|6
|The Wingless Thrush
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:30
|7
|Our Revels
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:21
|8
|When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings
|Willie Watson, Тим Блейк Нельсон / Gillian Welch
|2:35
|9
|Canyon Awake
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:54
|10
|How Deep
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:12
|11
|Hello, Mr. Pocket!
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:17
|12
|Your Share
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:11
|13
|Little Joe the Wrangler (Surly Joe)
|Тим Блейк Нельсон
|1:30
|14
|Goodbye Canyon
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:28
|15
|Unmarked Grave
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:28
|16
|Wagon Train
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:02
|17
|Certainty
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:43
|18
|The Oregon Trail
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:19
|19
|Seeking Alice
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:18
|20
|The Gal Who Got Rattled
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:28
|21
|The Unfortunate Lad
|Brendan Gleeson / Traditionnel
|1:45
|22
|The Mortal Remains
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:42
|23
|The End of Buster Scruggs
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:47