Баллада Бастера Скраггса Баллада Бастера Скраггса
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Баллада Бастера Скраггса 2018 / США
Музыка из фильма «Баллада Бастера Скраггса» (2018)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Картер Бёруэлл, Тим Блейк Нельсон, David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Willie Watson, Тим Блейк Нельсон, Brendan Gleeson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Book Картер Бёруэлл 1:48
2 Cool Water Тим Блейк Нельсон / Bob Nolan 1:44
3 Carefree Drifter David Rawlings, Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch 0:49
4 Randall Collins Картер Бёруэлл / Norman Blake 1:19
5 Near Algodones Картер Бёруэлл 1:56
6 The Wingless Thrush Картер Бёруэлл 2:30
7 Our Revels Картер Бёруэлл 2:21
8 When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings Willie Watson, Тим Блейк Нельсон / Gillian Welch 2:35
9 Canyon Awake Картер Бёруэлл 1:54
10 How Deep Картер Бёруэлл 2:12
11 Hello, Mr. Pocket! Картер Бёруэлл 2:17
12 Your Share Картер Бёруэлл 1:11
13 Little Joe the Wrangler (Surly Joe) Тим Блейк Нельсон 1:30
14 Goodbye Canyon Картер Бёруэлл 1:28
15 Unmarked Grave Картер Бёруэлл 1:28
16 Wagon Train Картер Бёруэлл 1:02
17 Certainty Картер Бёруэлл 1:43
18 The Oregon Trail Картер Бёруэлл 1:19
19 Seeking Alice Картер Бёруэлл 2:18
20 The Gal Who Got Rattled Картер Бёруэлл 1:28
21 The Unfortunate Lad Brendan Gleeson / Traditionnel 1:45
22 The Mortal Remains Картер Бёруэлл 2:42
23 The End of Buster Scruggs Картер Бёруэлл 3:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Баллада Бастера Скраггса» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Баллада Бастера Скраггса» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
