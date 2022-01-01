Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Код «Красный» Код «Красный»
Киноафиша Фильмы Код «Красный» Музыка из фильма «Код «Красный»» (2019)
Red Joan Код «Красный» 2019 / Великобритания
6.8 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Код «Красный»» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Red Joan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Red Joan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. George Fenton
Слушать
Red Joan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Red Joan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. George Fenton
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Red Joan Theme (Prelude) George Fenton 0:45
2 You're Under Arrest George Fenton 2:47
3 Back to Cambridge George Fenton 2:45
4 The Ghost of Matter George Fenton 2:22
5 My Little Comrade George Fenton 2:01
6 The Tower George Fenton 1:57
7 Restraining Order George Fenton 2:16
8 Good at Drawing George Fenton 2:43
9 Leo's Arrest George Fenton 1:13
10 Chadwick's Arrival George Fenton 1:58
11 Making Land Tomorrow George Fenton 1:39
12 Maybe One Day George Fenton 2:08
13 The University George Fenton 2:33
14 Hiroshima George Fenton 2:26
15 Agent Lotto George Fenton 1:54
16 Inspection George Fenton 2:27
17 The Locket George Fenton 1:50
18 Photo Secrets George Fenton 2:23
19 Leo's Destiny George Fenton 2:54
20 Special Branch George Fenton 1:49
21 Two Copies George Fenton 1:25
22 I'm Not a Traitor George Fenton 1:56
23 Max in Jail George Fenton 2:47
24 End Titles George Fenton 5:16
25 Red Joan Theme (Postlude) George Fenton 0:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Код «Красный»» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Код «Красный»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Приложение киноафиши