|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Red Joan Theme (Prelude)
|George Fenton
|0:45
|2
|You're Under Arrest
|George Fenton
|2:47
|3
|Back to Cambridge
|George Fenton
|2:45
|4
|The Ghost of Matter
|George Fenton
|2:22
|5
|My Little Comrade
|George Fenton
|2:01
|6
|The Tower
|George Fenton
|1:57
|7
|Restraining Order
|George Fenton
|2:16
|8
|Good at Drawing
|George Fenton
|2:43
|9
|Leo's Arrest
|George Fenton
|1:13
|10
|Chadwick's Arrival
|George Fenton
|1:58
|11
|Making Land Tomorrow
|George Fenton
|1:39
|12
|Maybe One Day
|George Fenton
|2:08
|13
|The University
|George Fenton
|2:33
|14
|Hiroshima
|George Fenton
|2:26
|15
|Agent Lotto
|George Fenton
|1:54
|16
|Inspection
|George Fenton
|2:27
|17
|The Locket
|George Fenton
|1:50
|18
|Photo Secrets
|George Fenton
|2:23
|19
|Leo's Destiny
|George Fenton
|2:54
|20
|Special Branch
|George Fenton
|1:49
|21
|Two Copies
|George Fenton
|1:25
|22
|I'm Not a Traitor
|George Fenton
|1:56
|23
|Max in Jail
|George Fenton
|2:47
|24
|End Titles
|George Fenton
|5:16
|25
|Red Joan Theme (Postlude)
|George Fenton
|0:40