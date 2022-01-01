|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Honey Boy (feat. Zach Shields)
|Alex Somers / Zach Fields
|1:09
|2
|Apologize
|Alex Somers
|2:19
|3
|A Good Day
|Alex Somers
|3:05
|4
|Where You Come From
|Alex Somers
|2:33
|5
|Blood Family
|Alex Somers
|4:40
|6
|Treehouse
|Alex Somers
|1:46
|7
|I'm Your Cheerleader Honey Boy
|Alex Somers
|3:02
|8
|Without a Net
|Alex Somers
|1:14
|9
|Play the Tape Out
|Alex Somers
|4:13
|10
|Blackout
|Alex Somers
|3:04
|11
|A Mirror Behind You
|Alex Somers
|1:01
|12
|Save Yourself
|Alex Somers
|1:44
|13
|Fair
|Alex Somers
|1:34
|14
|This Place
|Alex Somers
|1:28
|15
|Mother Fell Out of a Window (feat. Zach Shields)
|Alex Somers
|3:44
|16
|Old Man
|Alex Somers
|1:52
|17
|Real World
|Alex Somers
|1:56
|18
|None of It's Real
|Alex Somers
|0:52
|19
|Trust Me Honey Boy
|Alex Somers
|1:42
|20
|I Want You To Be Here (feat. Zach Shields)
|Alex Somers
|2:06
|21
|Wear Me Out
|Alex Somers
|1:20
|22
|Was, Is, Will Be...
|Alex Somers
|4:05
|23
|You're a Fucking Star (feat. Zach Shields)
|Alex Somers
|1:23
|24
|Promise
|Alex Somers
|1:51
|25
|A Violent Act
|Alex Somers
|4:20
|26
|All I Ever Wanted
|Alex Somers
|1:47