Милый мальчик Милый мальчик
Honey Boy Милый мальчик 2018 / США
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Милый мальчик» (2018)

Honey Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Honey Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Alex Somers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Honey Boy (feat. Zach Shields) Alex Somers / Zach Fields 1:09
2 Apologize Alex Somers 2:19
3 A Good Day Alex Somers 3:05
4 Where You Come From Alex Somers 2:33
5 Blood Family Alex Somers 4:40
6 Treehouse Alex Somers 1:46
7 I'm Your Cheerleader Honey Boy Alex Somers 3:02
8 Without a Net Alex Somers 1:14
9 Play the Tape Out Alex Somers 4:13
10 Blackout Alex Somers 3:04
11 A Mirror Behind You Alex Somers 1:01
12 Save Yourself Alex Somers 1:44
13 Fair Alex Somers 1:34
14 This Place Alex Somers 1:28
15 Mother Fell Out of a Window (feat. Zach Shields) Alex Somers 3:44
16 Old Man Alex Somers 1:52
17 Real World Alex Somers 1:56
18 None of It's Real Alex Somers 0:52
19 Trust Me Honey Boy Alex Somers 1:42
20 I Want You To Be Here (feat. Zach Shields) Alex Somers 2:06
21 Wear Me Out Alex Somers 1:20
22 Was, Is, Will Be... Alex Somers 4:05
23 You're a Fucking Star (feat. Zach Shields) Alex Somers 1:23
24 Promise Alex Somers 1:51
25 A Violent Act Alex Somers 4:20
26 All I Ever Wanted Alex Somers 1:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Милый мальчик» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Милый мальчик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
