Няня Няня
The Turning Няня 2020 / США
3.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.9
Музыка из фильма «Няня» (2020)

The Turning (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Turning (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Courtney Love, Mitski, Soccer Mommy, girl in red, Lawrence Rothman, Empress Of, Vagabon, The Aubreys, Cherry Glazerr, Warpaint, Lawrence Rothman, MUNA, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Dani Miller, Alison Mosshart, Living Things, Kim Gordon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mother Courtney Love 3:18
2 Cop Car Mitski 3:04
3 Feed Soccer Mommy / Sophie Allison 2:44
4 kate's not here girl in red / Yves Rothman 2:57
5 SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide (feat. Pale Waves) Lawrence Rothman 4:07
6 Call Me Empress Of / Justin Raisen 4:01
7 The Wild Vagabon / Yves Rothman 3:01
8 Getting Better (otherwise) The Aubreys 2:46
9 Womb Cherry Glazerr 3:58
10 The Brakes Warpaint / Stella Mozgawa 4:39
11 Crust (Neverreallyknewyou) Lawrence Rothman 2:16
12 Judas Kiss Lawrence Rothman, MUNA / Yves Rothman 4:29
13 The Turn Kali Uchis / Yves Rothman 3:52
14 Sleep It Off Alice Glass 2:52
15 Ouroboros Dani Miller 3:23
16 I Don't Know Alison Mosshart / Yves Rothman 2:51
17 Take No Prisoners (feat. Sunflower Bean) Living Things 3:28
18 Crust Lawrence Rothman / Yves Rothman 2:50
19 Sliver Kim Gordon / Justin Raisen 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Няня» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Няня» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
