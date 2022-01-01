|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mother
|Courtney Love
|3:18
|2
|Cop Car
|Mitski
|3:04
|3
|Feed
|Soccer Mommy / Sophie Allison
|2:44
|4
|kate's not here
|girl in red / Yves Rothman
|2:57
|5
|SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide (feat. Pale Waves)
|Lawrence Rothman
|4:07
|6
|Call Me
|Empress Of / Justin Raisen
|4:01
|7
|The Wild
|Vagabon / Yves Rothman
|3:01
|8
|Getting Better (otherwise)
|The Aubreys
|2:46
|9
|Womb
|Cherry Glazerr
|3:58
|10
|The Brakes
|Warpaint / Stella Mozgawa
|4:39
|11
|Crust (Neverreallyknewyou)
|Lawrence Rothman
|2:16
|12
|Judas Kiss
|Lawrence Rothman, MUNA / Yves Rothman
|4:29
|13
|The Turn
|Kali Uchis / Yves Rothman
|3:52
|14
|Sleep It Off
|Alice Glass
|2:52
|15
|Ouroboros
|Dani Miller
|3:23
|16
|I Don't Know
|Alison Mosshart / Yves Rothman
|2:51
|17
|Take No Prisoners (feat. Sunflower Bean)
|Living Things
|3:28
|18
|Crust
|Lawrence Rothman / Yves Rothman
|2:50
|19
|Sliver
|Kim Gordon / Justin Raisen
|2:50