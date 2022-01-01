|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|Fil Eisler
|1:01
|2
|End of Days / Saving George
|Fil Eisler
|4:01
|3
|Hit the Bricks (Carol and George's Theme)
|Fil Eisler
|1:41
|4
|Toaster Takedown
|Fil Eisler
|1:52
|5
|Carrier Pigeons
|Fil Eisler
|1:39
|6
|Play Hooky With Me
|Fil Eisler
|2:05
|7
|Synaptic Activity
|Fil Eisler
|1:22
|8
|Lead Foot
|Fil Eisler
|0:50
|9
|Operation Sahara
|Fil Eisler
|1:50
|10
|Superintelligence Meet Carol
|Fil Eisler
|4:09
|11
|It's Not the End of the World
|Fil Eisler
|1:36
|12
|Make Things Right
|Fil Eisler
|1:29
|13
|Abduction, Pt. 1
|Fil Eisler
|2:51
|14
|Sentient Intelligence
|Fil Eisler
|1:39
|15
|Octagon Soup
|Fil Eisler
|2:11
|16
|Abduction, Pt. 2
|Fil Eisler
|1:51
|17
|The Last Line of Defense
|Fil Eisler
|2:01
|18
|Apocalypse Later
|Fil Eisler
|0:36
|19
|Boozehounds and Barcodes
|Fil Eisler
|0:50
|20
|New Digital Overlord (Finale)
|Fil Eisler
|3:25