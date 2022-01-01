Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Искусственный интеллект Искусственный интеллект
Киноафиша Фильмы Искусственный интеллект Музыка из фильма «Искусственный интеллект» (2020)
Superintelligence Искусственный интеллект 2020 / США
6.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Искусственный интеллект» (2020)

Вся информация о фильме
Superintelligence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Superintelligence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Fil Eisler
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Fil Eisler 1:01
2 End of Days / Saving George Fil Eisler 4:01
3 Hit the Bricks (Carol and George's Theme) Fil Eisler 1:41
4 Toaster Takedown Fil Eisler 1:52
5 Carrier Pigeons Fil Eisler 1:39
6 Play Hooky With Me Fil Eisler 2:05
7 Synaptic Activity Fil Eisler 1:22
8 Lead Foot Fil Eisler 0:50
9 Operation Sahara Fil Eisler 1:50
10 Superintelligence Meet Carol Fil Eisler 4:09
11 It's Not the End of the World Fil Eisler 1:36
12 Make Things Right Fil Eisler 1:29
13 Abduction, Pt. 1 Fil Eisler 2:51
14 Sentient Intelligence Fil Eisler 1:39
15 Octagon Soup Fil Eisler 2:11
16 Abduction, Pt. 2 Fil Eisler 1:51
17 The Last Line of Defense Fil Eisler 2:01
18 Apocalypse Later Fil Eisler 0:36
19 Boozehounds and Barcodes Fil Eisler 0:50
20 New Digital Overlord (Finale) Fil Eisler 3:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Искусственный интеллект» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Искусственный интеллект» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Приложение киноафиши