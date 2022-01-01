|1
|Niconbike
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|0:40
|2
|These Days (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Jackson Browne
|3:41
|3
|Identify My Glance (Jol Theme)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|1:05
|4
|Janitor of Lunacy (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|4:35
|5
|Calme toi Nico
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|2:59
|6
|All Tomorrow Parties (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Lou Reed
|3:57
|7
|1986 Nettuno Disco Ring
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|3:03
|8
|Nature Boy (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Eden Ahbez
|2:59
|9
|My Heart Is Empty (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|4:33
|10
|Identify My Glance (Dorothe Theme)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|0:34
|11
|Eighties Clutter
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|1:42
|12
|Lamuerte Like Nickname
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|2:12
|13
|Nibelungen (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|3:08
|14
|My Only Child (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
|4:37
|15
|Big in Japan (feat. Trine Dyrholm)
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Alphaville
|8:30
|16
|Wonderful Life (feat. Trine Dyrholm) [Bonus Track]
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Colin Vearncombe
|4:34
|17
|Big in Japan (Short Version) [Bonus Track]
|Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Alphaville
|4:35