Нико, 1988
Nico, 1988 Нико, 1988 2017 / Италия / Бельгия
6.7 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Нико, 1988» (2017)

Nico, 1988 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Nico, 1988 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Niconbike Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 0:40
2 These Days (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Jackson Browne 3:41
3 Identify My Glance (Jol Theme) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 1:05
4 Janitor of Lunacy (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 4:35
5 Calme toi Nico Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 2:59
6 All Tomorrow Parties (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Lou Reed 3:57
7 1986 Nettuno Disco Ring Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 3:03
8 Nature Boy (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Eden Ahbez 2:59
9 My Heart Is Empty (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 4:33
10 Identify My Glance (Dorothe Theme) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 0:34
11 Eighties Clutter Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 1:42
12 Lamuerte Like Nickname Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 2:12
13 Nibelungen (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 3:08
14 My Only Child (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo 4:37
15 Big in Japan (feat. Trine Dyrholm) Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Alphaville 8:30
16 Wonderful Life (feat. Trine Dyrholm) [Bonus Track] Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Colin Vearncombe 4:34
17 Big in Japan (Short Version) [Bonus Track] Gatto Ciliegia Contro Il Grande Freddo / Alphaville 4:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Нико, 1988» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Нико, 1988» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
