1 To Hundreds Stephen Rennicks 1:28

2 First Time I Saw Stephen Rennicks 1:19

3 Nervous Trouble Stephen Rennicks 1:25

4 The Matter of His Leg Stephen Rennicks 0:44

5 Hotting Up Stephen Rennicks 0:48

6 There Was a Girl Stephen Rennicks 2:37

7 Guests Arrive Stephen Rennicks 1:56

8 Rod's Room Stephen Rennicks 1:15

9 Dog Attack Stephen Rennicks 1:43

10 I Tried to Tell You Stephen Rennicks 0:51

11 Run Ragged Stephen Rennicks 1:26

12 Things Hate Me Stephen Rennicks 0:58

13 To Rod's Room Stephen Rennicks 0:54

14 Fire Print Stephen Rennicks 0:53

15 Faraday Flashback Stephen Rennicks 3:44

16 Opening Eyes Stephen Rennicks 1:35

17 Building Site Stephen Rennicks 0:23

18 In Car Stephen Rennicks 1:19

19 Start Again Stephen Rennicks 1:23

20 Wardrobe Stephen Rennicks 0:50

21 She'll Have To Stephen Rennicks 1:16

22 Up to Nursery Stephen Rennicks 0:30

23 Mrs. Ayers Nursery Stephen Rennicks 1:28

24 Mind Playing Tricks Stephen Rennicks 3:10

25 Mrs. Ayers to Room Stephen Rennicks 0:57

26 What Have You Done Stephen Rennicks 1:02

27 Mrs. Ayers Funeral Stephen Rennicks 0:23

28 Wedding Dress Stephen Rennicks 1:11

29 Faraday Drinks Alone Stephen Rennicks 1:05

30 Granger Tells Faraday Stephen Rennicks 0:49

31 Inquest Stephen Rennicks 1:58

32 Romance Reprise Stephen Rennicks 0:52

33 Walk Through Stephen Rennicks 0:24

34 History Repeating Stephen Rennicks 1:40

35 They Would Have You‎ Run Ragged Stephen Rennicks 1:30