|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cargo
|Trials / Gurrumul
|4:02
|2
|Thoomi’s Leaves
|Trials
|2:00
|3
|Andy & Kay
|Trials
|1:40
|4
|Bleeding
|Trials
|1:56
|5
|The Escape
|Trials
|3:22
|6
|The Accident
|Trials
|4:48
|7
|The Meeting
|Trials
|3:03
|8
|Vic & the Escape
|Trials
|3:12
|9
|The Cage
|Trials
|3:01
|10
|Death
|Trials
|1:35
|11
|The Grave
|Trials
|1:40
|12
|The Caravan
|Trials
|3:30
|13
|Death II
|Trials
|4:46
|14
|The Tunnel
|Trials
|5:47
|15
|Meat Stick
|Trials
|2:36
|16
|Goodbye
|Trials
|0:54
|17
|The Death III
|Trials
|5:36
|18
|Mayawuan (The Cloud) [feat. Gurrumul]
|Trials / Michael Hohnen
|5:23