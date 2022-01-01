Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Веселый ужин мамочек
Fun Mom Dinner Веселый ужин мамочек 2017 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Веселый ужин мамочек» (2017)

Fun Mom Dinner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fun Mom Dinner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. The Go-Go's, Fever High, The Cars, The Jam, Book of Love, Pretenders, Pat Benatar, Warpaint, Peabo Bryson, INXS, Thompson Twins
1 Head Over Heels The Go-Go's / Kathy Valentine 3:38
2 All Work Fever High / Adam Schlesinger 2:50
3 Let's Go The Cars / Ric Ocasek 3:34
4 Town Called Malice The Jam / Paul Weller 2:54
5 Boy (2016 Remastered) Book of Love 2:58
6 Tantalized Fever High / Adam Schlesinger 4:06
7 Message of Love (2009 Remastered Version) Pretenders / Chrissie Hynde 3:28
8 Heartbreaker Pat Benatar 3:29
9 New Song Warpaint 4:18
10 If Ever You're In My Arms Again (Remastered Version) Peabo Bryson / Cynthia Weil 4:16
11 Disappear INXS 4:09
12 If You Were Here Thompson Twins / Tom Bailey 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Веселый ужин мамочек» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Веселый ужин мамочек» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
