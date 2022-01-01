|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Head Over Heels
|The Go-Go's / Kathy Valentine
|3:38
|2
|All Work
|Fever High / Adam Schlesinger
|2:50
|3
|Let's Go
|The Cars / Ric Ocasek
|3:34
|4
|Town Called Malice
|The Jam / Paul Weller
|2:54
|5
|Boy (2016 Remastered)
|Book of Love
|2:58
|6
|Tantalized
|Fever High / Adam Schlesinger
|4:06
|7
|Message of Love (2009 Remastered Version)
|Pretenders / Chrissie Hynde
|3:28
|8
|Heartbreaker
|Pat Benatar
|3:29
|9
|New Song
|Warpaint
|4:18
|10
|If Ever You're In My Arms Again (Remastered Version)
|Peabo Bryson / Cynthia Weil
|4:16
|11
|Disappear
|INXS
|4:09
|12
|If You Were Here
|Thompson Twins / Tom Bailey
|2:57