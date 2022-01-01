|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Endless
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:13
|2
|Aaron
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:13
|3
|Arrival
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:41
|4
|Going For a Run
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:22
|5
|Justin's Theme
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:39
|6
|Who's Ready
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|0:39
|7
|The Struggle
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|2:52
|8
|Tricks
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:23
|9
|Bottom of the Lake
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:17
|10
|Who's the Leader
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:53
|11
|Don't Stay Here / Gun Nut
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|2:11
|12
|Back to Camp
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:08
|13
|Your Life Depends On It
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:43
|14
|Dirt House
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:50
|15
|Jenny
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:32
|16
|Reunited
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|0:44
|17
|Burn It
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:43
|18
|Goodbyes
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:01
|19
|I'm Out
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:08
|20
|Two Moons
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:01
|21
|The Third Moon
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|1:58
|22
|Forgiveness
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|2:09
|23
|Discovery / Ascension / The Moment
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|4:24
|24
|Brothers
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|2:35
|25
|House of the Rising Sun
|The Album Leaf / Jimmy LaValle
|2:40