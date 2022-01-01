|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|New City, New Me
|Gary Go
|1:36
|2
|Just Because
|Raphael Lake
|3:31
|3
|The News
|Adriano
|2:40
|4
|Pull It Off
|Adriano
|3:40
|5
|Love the Way We Come Together
|Danielle Parente
|2:54
|6
|Chöre
|Mark Forster
|3:28
|7
|Chill mal dein Gesicht
|Befruchtungszwerge / Simon Verhoeven
|3:20
|8
|Fire That Gun
|Krazy-E
|2:57
|9
|Let's Make Time to Talk
|Broken Boat
|4:02
|10
|Don't Feed the Animals
|Meridian Dan
|3:11
|11
|Why Try
|Krazy-E
|3:09
|12
|Heart
|Max Josef
|2:28
|13
|Once Was Home
|Gary Go
|2:29
|14
|Slow Ron
|Bonsai Clerks
|5:33
|15
|Pull It Off (Bonus Instrumental)
|Adriano
|0:59