|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|When the Ideas Come from You
|Steven Price
|6:23
|2
|Operation Loop de Loop
|Steven Price
|3:32
|3
|Without Wrecking the Neighbourhood
|Steven Price
|0:52
|4
|Hideaway Medley
|Will Jay
|4:59
|5
|Look How Big You've Gotten
|Steven Price
|2:34
|6
|On the Way to Camp Awesome
|Steven Price
|1:34
|7
|Entering Wonderland
|Steven Price
|4:04
|8
|We're at War
|Steven Price
|3:30
|9
|The Darkness
|Steven Price
|1:32
|10
|You're Embarrassing the Team
|Steven Price
|3:13
|11
|Nobody's Pin Cushion
|Steven Price
|2:05
|12
|On and Off Switch
|Steven Price
|2:18
|13
|Fireworks Falls
|Steven Price
|3:00
|14
|Zero G Land
|Steven Price
|3:51
|15
|All My Fault
|Steven Price
|5:30
|16
|Wrecking the Neighbourhood
|Steven Price
|2:50
|17
|A Terrible Turn of Events
|Steven Price
|3:42
|18
|I Got This Greta
|Steven Price
|2:14
|19
|I Lost Her Too
|Steven Price
|2:04
|20
|To Clockwork Swings
|Steven Price
|4:01
|21
|You'll Hear Me in the Wind
|Steven Price
|3:02
|22
|Peanut's Next Wondrous Invention
|Steven Price
|3:09