Волшебный парк Джун Волшебный парк Джун
Киноафиша Фильмы Волшебный парк Джун Музыка из мультфильма «Волшебный парк Джун» (2018)
Wonder Park Волшебный парк Джун 2018 / США / Испания
7.4 Оцените
21 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Волшебный парк Джун» (2018)

Wonder Park (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wonder Park (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Steven Price,
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 When the Ideas Come from You Steven Price 6:23
2 Operation Loop de Loop Steven Price 3:32
3 Without Wrecking the Neighbourhood Steven Price 0:52
4 Hideaway Medley Will Jay 4:59
5 Look How Big You've Gotten Steven Price 2:34
6 On the Way to Camp Awesome Steven Price 1:34
7 Entering Wonderland Steven Price 4:04
8 We're at War Steven Price 3:30
9 The Darkness Steven Price 1:32
10 You're Embarrassing the Team Steven Price 3:13
11 Nobody's Pin Cushion Steven Price 2:05
12 On and Off Switch Steven Price 2:18
13 Fireworks Falls Steven Price 3:00
14 Zero G Land Steven Price 3:51
15 All My Fault Steven Price 5:30
16 Wrecking the Neighbourhood Steven Price 2:50
17 A Terrible Turn of Events Steven Price 3:42
18 I Got This Greta Steven Price 2:14
19 I Lost Her Too Steven Price 2:04
20 To Clockwork Swings Steven Price 4:01
21 You'll Hear Me in the Wind Steven Price 3:02
22 Peanut's Next Wondrous Invention Steven Price 3:09
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Волшебный парк Джун» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Волшебный парк Джун» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
