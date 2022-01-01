|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Blue Christmas
|The Lumineers / Jay W. Johnson
|3:02
|2
|Love Me Like You (Christmas Mix)
|Little Mix / James Newman
|3:19
|3
|Run Run Rudolph
|Kelly Clarkson
|2:28
|4
|12 Days of Christmas (feat. Aloe Blacc)
|Colbie Caillat / Народные
|2:06
|5
|Like That
|Fleur East / Ben Epstein
|3:11
|6
|We Wish You a Merry Christmas
|Московский Симфонический Оркестр / Народные
|1:55
|7
|Greenlight (feat. Flo Rida & LunchMoney Lewis)
|Pitbull
|4:06
|8
|Appetite
|Leo Soul / Cameron Marygold
|3:26
|9
|Be Mean
|DNCE
|3:31
|10
|Jingle Bells
|Gwen Stefani / James Lord Pierpont
|2:58
|11
|What Christmas Means to Me
|Jacob Latrell / Allen Story
|2:29
|12
|Merry Christmas Baby
|Jason Eskridge
|3:51
|13
|Be Your Santa Claus
|Charles Jones / Wirlie Morris
|2:25
|14
|Oh, My F'ing God!
|Christopher Lennertz / Michael John Mollo
|5:07
|15
|Let's Go Smack Some Wieners, Bitch!
|Christopher Lennertz / Michael John Mollo
|3:59
|16
|Your Mom Saw My Boner
|Christopher Lennertz / Dara Taylor
|3:56