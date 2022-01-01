|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lullaby from the Westcoast Sleepers
|Max Richter
|2:04
|2
|So Long Orpheus
|Max Richter
|2:24
|3
|H Thinks a Journey
|Max Richter
|0:58
|4
|This Picture of Us. P.
|Max Richter
|1:38
|5
|Sunlight
|Max Richter
|5:37
|6
|I Was Just Thinking
|Max Richter
|1:02
|7
|A Sudden Manhattan of the Mind
|Max Richter
|2:52
|8
|Right on Time
|The Cian Boylan Trio / Cian Boylan
|5:08
|9
|Electric Landlady
|Kíla
|4:49
|10
|I Have Been Waiting
|Bronagh Gallagher
|3:17
|11
|The Hunter and the Hunted
|Thomas Bartlett, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh / Thomas Bartlett
|3:39
|12
|String Quartet No. 15 in E-Flat Minor, Op. 144 - I. Elegy: Adagio
|The Eder Quartet / Дмитрий Шостакович
|12:51