Возвращение в Монток
Return to Montauk Возвращение в Монток 2017 / Германия
5.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Возвращение в Монток» (2017)

Return to Montauk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Return to Montauk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Max Richter, The Cian Boylan Trio, Kíla, Bronagh Gallagher, Thomas Bartlett, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, The Eder Quartet
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lullaby from the Westcoast Sleepers Max Richter 2:04
2 So Long Orpheus Max Richter 2:24
3 H Thinks a Journey Max Richter 0:58
4 This Picture of Us. P. Max Richter 1:38
5 Sunlight Max Richter 5:37
6 I Was Just Thinking Max Richter 1:02
7 A Sudden Manhattan of the Mind Max Richter 2:52
8 Right on Time The Cian Boylan Trio / Cian Boylan 5:08
9 Electric Landlady Kíla 4:49
10 I Have Been Waiting Bronagh Gallagher 3:17
11 The Hunter and the Hunted Thomas Bartlett, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh / Thomas Bartlett 3:39
12 String Quartet No. 15 in E-Flat Minor, Op. 144 - I. Elegy: Adagio The Eder Quartet / Дмитрий Шостакович 12:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Возвращение в Монток» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Возвращение в Монток» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
