Приключения венецианца (Приключения Марко Поло)
The Adventures of Marco Polo Приключения венецианца (Приключения Марко Поло) 1938 / США
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Музыка из фильма «Приключения венецианца (Приключения Марко Поло)» (1938)

Marco Polo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Marco Polo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Les Baxter
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title / The Beginning Les Baxter 3:40
2 Marco Polo Takes a Hike / Ciu Lin / The Great Wall of China Les Baxter 2:18
3 Rescuing a Damseliin Distress / The Princess Les Baxter 2:41
4 The Monastary of 100 Buddhists / Cuday the Rebel / To Peking Les Baxter 3:20
5 The Ceremony / Food Fight / Marco in Jail Les Baxter 2:35
6 Released / Meeting Khan Les Baxter 3:19
7 Take a Wife, Please / The Private Confessional Les Baxter 2:59
8 Marco and the Princess Les Baxter 3:47
9 The Princess' Chamber / The Amulet / The Kiss Les Baxter 3:50
10 Treacherous Companions / Follow the Green Lanterns Les Baxter 5:36
11 Brief Encounter / Marco in Hiding / Mongka Siezes the Throne Les Baxter 4:02
12 Marco's Plan / Inventing Fireworks / Ciu-Lin Finds Marco Les Baxter 3:47
13 Princess in Danger / Blades of Death Les Baxter 4:41
14 End of Mongka / I Did It All for Her / Marco and the Princess Reuinited Les Baxter 4:47
15 The Princess Bride / End Credits Les Baxter 3:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Приключения венецианца (Приключения Марко Поло)» (1938) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Приключения венецианца (Приключения Марко Поло)» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
