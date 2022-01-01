1 Main Title / The Beginning Les Baxter 3:40

2 Marco Polo Takes a Hike / Ciu Lin / The Great Wall of China Les Baxter 2:18

3 Rescuing a Damseliin Distress / The Princess Les Baxter 2:41

4 The Monastary of 100 Buddhists / Cuday the Rebel / To Peking Les Baxter 3:20

5 The Ceremony / Food Fight / Marco in Jail Les Baxter 2:35

6 Released / Meeting Khan Les Baxter 3:19

7 Take a Wife, Please / The Private Confessional Les Baxter 2:59

8 Marco and the Princess Les Baxter 3:47

9 The Princess' Chamber / The Amulet / The Kiss Les Baxter 3:50

10 Treacherous Companions / Follow the Green Lanterns Les Baxter 5:36

11 Brief Encounter / Marco in Hiding / Mongka Siezes the Throne Les Baxter 4:02

12 Marco's Plan / Inventing Fireworks / Ciu-Lin Finds Marco Les Baxter 3:47

13 Princess in Danger / Blades of Death Les Baxter 4:41

14 End of Mongka / I Did It All for Her / Marco and the Princess Reuinited Les Baxter 4:47