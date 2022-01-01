|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title / The Beginning
|Les Baxter
|3:40
|2
|Marco Polo Takes a Hike / Ciu Lin / The Great Wall of China
|Les Baxter
|2:18
|3
|Rescuing a Damseliin Distress / The Princess
|Les Baxter
|2:41
|4
|The Monastary of 100 Buddhists / Cuday the Rebel / To Peking
|Les Baxter
|3:20
|5
|The Ceremony / Food Fight / Marco in Jail
|Les Baxter
|2:35
|6
|Released / Meeting Khan
|Les Baxter
|3:19
|7
|Take a Wife, Please / The Private Confessional
|Les Baxter
|2:59
|8
|Marco and the Princess
|Les Baxter
|3:47
|9
|The Princess' Chamber / The Amulet / The Kiss
|Les Baxter
|3:50
|10
|Treacherous Companions / Follow the Green Lanterns
|Les Baxter
|5:36
|11
|Brief Encounter / Marco in Hiding / Mongka Siezes the Throne
|Les Baxter
|4:02
|12
|Marco's Plan / Inventing Fireworks / Ciu-Lin Finds Marco
|Les Baxter
|3:47
|13
|Princess in Danger / Blades of Death
|Les Baxter
|4:41
|14
|End of Mongka / I Did It All for Her / Marco and the Princess Reuinited
|Les Baxter
|4:47
|15
|The Princess Bride / End Credits
|Les Baxter
|3:30