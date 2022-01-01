|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prepix Montage/Main Title
|Джоэл МакНили
|3:02
|2
|The Letter/Sledding Home
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:26
|3
|Dad's Death/The Funeral
|Джоэл МакНили
|4:29
|4
|Race Training
|Джоэл МакНили
|4:37
|5
|Mother's Farewell
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:24
|6
|Trip to Canada
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:30
|7
|Winnipeg Arrival
|Джоэл МакНили
|0:43
|8
|The Race Begins
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:12
|9
|Heartbreak Hill
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:14
|10
|Last Leg of Heartbreak
|Джоэл МакНили
|0:52
|11
|Devil's Slide
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:29
|12
|Gift from God
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:30
|13
|Asleep in the Woods
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:16
|14
|Gus Saves Will
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:56
|15
|Will Finds the Icelander
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:50
|16
|Big Bad Borg
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:10
|17
|Train Porch
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:01
|18
|Hero Montage
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:29
|19
|Phone Report
|Джоэл МакНили
|0:55
|20
|Harper Converts
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:19
|21
|Gus Attacked
|Джоэл МакНили / Mike Fischer
|1:59
|22
|Wounded Gus
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:52
|23
|Knife Fight
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:11
|24
|No T. in Tent
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:13
|25
|Escape from the Train
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:14
|26
|My Sled's Busted/That Felt Good
|Джоэл МакНили
|1:43
|27
|The Final Day/The Chase
|Джоэл МакНили
|6:05
|28
|Short Cut
|Джоэл МакНили
|4:51
|29
|Will Takes the Final Lead
|Джоэл МакНили
|2:29
|30
|Finish Line
|Джоэл МакНили
|3:15
|31
|End Credits
|Джоэл МакНили
|3:13
|32
|Music from "Carmen"
|Джоэл МакНили / Georges Bizet
|2:15
|33
|Fanfares
|Джоэл МакНили
|0:17
|34
|Kaiser Bill
|Джоэл МакНили / Charles Haid
|1:52
|35
|Hard to Bid Farewell
|Джоэл МакНили / Charles Haid
|1:47
|36
|Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean
|Джоэл МакНили / Народные
|1:40