Музыка из фильма «Железная воля» (1994)
Iron Will Железная воля 1994 / США
6.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Железная воля» (1994)

Iron Will (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Iron Will (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 36 композиций. Джоэл МакНили
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prepix Montage/Main Title Джоэл МакНили 3:02
2 The Letter/Sledding Home Джоэл МакНили 2:26
3 Dad's Death/The Funeral Джоэл МакНили 4:29
4 Race Training Джоэл МакНили 4:37
5 Mother's Farewell Джоэл МакНили 1:24
6 Trip to Canada Джоэл МакНили 2:30
7 Winnipeg Arrival Джоэл МакНили 0:43
8 The Race Begins Джоэл МакНили 2:12
9 Heartbreak Hill Джоэл МакНили 1:14
10 Last Leg of Heartbreak Джоэл МакНили 0:52
11 Devil's Slide Джоэл МакНили 2:29
12 Gift from God Джоэл МакНили 1:30
13 Asleep in the Woods Джоэл МакНили 1:16
14 Gus Saves Will Джоэл МакНили 2:56
15 Will Finds the Icelander Джоэл МакНили 1:50
16 Big Bad Borg Джоэл МакНили 1:10
17 Train Porch Джоэл МакНили 1:01
18 Hero Montage Джоэл МакНили 1:29
19 Phone Report Джоэл МакНили 0:55
20 Harper Converts Джоэл МакНили 2:19
21 Gus Attacked Джоэл МакНили / Mike Fischer 1:59
22 Wounded Gus Джоэл МакНили 1:52
23 Knife Fight Джоэл МакНили 1:11
24 No T. in Tent Джоэл МакНили 1:13
25 Escape from the Train Джоэл МакНили 1:14
26 My Sled's Busted/That Felt Good Джоэл МакНили 1:43
27 The Final Day/The Chase Джоэл МакНили 6:05
28 Short Cut Джоэл МакНили 4:51
29 Will Takes the Final Lead Джоэл МакНили 2:29
30 Finish Line Джоэл МакНили 3:15
31 End Credits Джоэл МакНили 3:13
32 Music from "Carmen" Джоэл МакНили / Georges Bizet 2:15
33 Fanfares Джоэл МакНили 0:17
34 Kaiser Bill Джоэл МакНили / Charles Haid 1:52
35 Hard to Bid Farewell Джоэл МакНили / Charles Haid 1:47
36 Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean Джоэл МакНили / Народные 1:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Железная воля» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Железная воля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
