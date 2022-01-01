Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Майор Гром 2016 / Россия
Музыка из фильма «Майор Гром» (2016)

Major Grom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Major Grom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Roman Seliverstov
1 Face of an Angel Roman Seliverstov 3:42
2 It Might Be Better (feat. David Mead Jr.) Roman Seliverstov 2:24
3 A Broken Cash Machine Roman Seliverstov 0:42
4 Rest in Peace Roman Seliverstov 0:42
5 Move Like a Devil (feat. David Mead Jr.) Roman Seliverstov 4:07
6 Good Idea Roman Seliverstov 1:24
7 The Housebreaker Roman Seliverstov 0:33
8 Gang Leader Freaks Out Roman Seliverstov 0:51
9 Ice Cold Driver Roman Seliverstov 1:12
10 Police Arrives Roman Seliverstov 0:54
11 Big Standoff Roman Seliverstov 1:51
12 I'm Gonna Get You Roman Seliverstov 2:43
13 Out of Balance Roman Seliverstov 1:24
14 Without Knocking Roman Seliverstov 1:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Майор Гром» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Майор Гром» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
