|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Face of an Angel
|Roman Seliverstov
|3:42
|2
|It Might Be Better (feat. David Mead Jr.)
|Roman Seliverstov
|2:24
|3
|A Broken Cash Machine
|Roman Seliverstov
|0:42
|4
|Rest in Peace
|Roman Seliverstov
|0:42
|5
|Move Like a Devil (feat. David Mead Jr.)
|Roman Seliverstov
|4:07
|6
|Good Idea
|Roman Seliverstov
|1:24
|7
|The Housebreaker
|Roman Seliverstov
|0:33
|8
|Gang Leader Freaks Out
|Roman Seliverstov
|0:51
|9
|Ice Cold Driver
|Roman Seliverstov
|1:12
|10
|Police Arrives
|Roman Seliverstov
|0:54
|11
|Big Standoff
|Roman Seliverstov
|1:51
|12
|I'm Gonna Get You
|Roman Seliverstov
|2:43
|13
|Out of Balance
|Roman Seliverstov
|1:24
|14
|Without Knocking
|Roman Seliverstov
|1:33