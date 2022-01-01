Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Любовники и деспот Любовники и деспот
Киноафиша Фильмы Любовники и деспот Музыка из фильма «Любовники и деспот» (2016)
The Lovers and the Despot Любовники и деспот 2016 / Великобритания
6.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Любовники и деспот» (2016)

The Lovers and the Despot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lovers and the Despot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Nathan Halpern
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Why They Brought Me Here Nathan Halpern 1:43
2 Fan Dance Nathan Halpern 1:53
3 The Lovers and the Despot Nathan Halpern 1:17
4 Brainwashed Nathan Halpern 2:17
5 It's a Cold World Nathan Halpern 4:00
6 Off the Face of the Earth Nathan Halpern 1:41
7 The Missing Nathan Halpern 2:18
8 The Blood Drained Nathan Halpern 1:37
9 Stuffed with Toys Nathan Halpern 3:17
10 A Midget's Turd Nathan Halpern 2:45
11 A Terrible Plan Nathan Halpern 2:44
12 The Banquet Nathan Halpern 2:56
13 How Would I Film It? Nathan Halpern 1:58
14 The Man Loves Me Nathan Halpern 2:23
15 Ill at Ease Nathan Halpern 2:26
16 The Escape Nathan Halpern 3:04
17 Make It Glamorous Nathan Halpern 1:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Любовники и деспот» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Любовники и деспот» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
