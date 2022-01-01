|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Why They Brought Me Here
|Nathan Halpern
|1:43
|2
|Fan Dance
|Nathan Halpern
|1:53
|3
|The Lovers and the Despot
|Nathan Halpern
|1:17
|4
|Brainwashed
|Nathan Halpern
|2:17
|5
|It's a Cold World
|Nathan Halpern
|4:00
|6
|Off the Face of the Earth
|Nathan Halpern
|1:41
|7
|The Missing
|Nathan Halpern
|2:18
|8
|The Blood Drained
|Nathan Halpern
|1:37
|9
|Stuffed with Toys
|Nathan Halpern
|3:17
|10
|A Midget's Turd
|Nathan Halpern
|2:45
|11
|A Terrible Plan
|Nathan Halpern
|2:44
|12
|The Banquet
|Nathan Halpern
|2:56
|13
|How Would I Film It?
|Nathan Halpern
|1:58
|14
|The Man Loves Me
|Nathan Halpern
|2:23
|15
|Ill at Ease
|Nathan Halpern
|2:26
|16
|The Escape
|Nathan Halpern
|3:04
|17
|Make It Glamorous
|Nathan Halpern
|1:33