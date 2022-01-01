|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Violette's Theme (Opening)
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:03
|2
|Violette's Theme
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:45
|3
|Jean-René's Theme
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:47
|4
|Working Dance
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:52
|5
|Dîner
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:45
|6
|Beaubourg
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:40
|7
|Lullaby
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:30
|8
|Lolo Malefic II
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:42
|9
|Broken Arm
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:39
|10
|Itching Powder
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:21
|11
|The Real Story
|Mathieu Lamboley
|2:18
|12
|Mystery
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:36
|13
|Happy Ending
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:16
|14
|Waiting Time
|Mathieu Lamboley
|0:50
|15
|Christmas in Paris
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:29