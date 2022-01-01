|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Muscle Moto X Theme
|Ryan Shore
|1:01
|2
|Michael Cole & the Time Trial
|Ryan Shore
|0:22
|3
|Rusev & Lana
|Ryan Shore
|0:25
|4
|The Scooby Gang
|Ryan Shore
|1:06
|5
|Mr. McMahon
|Ryan Shore
|0:49
|6
|Super Duper Scooby-Dooby Sub Sandwiches
|Ryan Shore
|0:28
|7
|DC Pretzels
|Ryan Shore
|0:41
|8
|Team Legend
|Ryan Shore
|1:51
|9
|What the Devil?
|Ryan Shore
|1:22
|10
|Dusty Rhodes' Wrestle Off
|Ryan Shore
|1:18
|11
|EMS & the Miz and Paige
|Ryan Shore
|1:20
|12
|Fred Accepts Mr. McMahon's Challenge
|Ryan Shore
|1:12
|13
|Marauder's Mountain & Walter Qualls
|Ryan Shore
|2:39
|14
|Superstars & Super Cars
|Ryan Shore
|0:39
|15
|Golddust & Stardust
|Ryan Shore
|0:44
|16
|Meeting the Undertaker
|Ryan Shore
|0:47
|17
|Los Matadores & Velma
|Ryan Shore
|0:30
|18
|Billion Dollar Princess
|Ryan Shore
|1:36
|19
|Scooby & Shaggy Join Team Taker
|Ryan Shore
|2:38
|20
|Earl the Mechanic
|Ryan Shore
|2:15
|21
|Fixing the Legend Mobile
|Ryan Shore
|0:35
|22
|Muscle Moto X Leg 1 / Deadwood Forest
|Ryan Shore
|4:07
|23
|Demon Truck & Kofi Kingston
|Ryan Shore
|2:09
|24
|To the Finish Line
|Ryan Shore
|2:27
|25
|Food Fight
|Ryan Shore
|0:49
|26
|Changing Teams
|Ryan Shore
|0:45
|27
|Leaving the Party
|Ryan Shore
|0:45
|28
|Wrestle Wear Designer
|Ryan Shore
|0:54
|29
|Sneaking Out
|Ryan Shore
|2:07
|30
|Inferno & the Miz
|Ryan Shore
|0:46
|31
|Another Clue
|Ryan Shore
|0:37
|32
|Muscle Moto X Leg 2 / Spire Leg Sprint
|Ryan Shore
|1:08
|33
|Water Race
|Ryan Shore
|1:36
|34
|Demon Rig Appears
|Ryan Shore
|1:31
|35
|Triple H vs. Demon
|Ryan Shore
|1:49
|36
|Scoobinator vs. Demon Rig
|Ryan Shore
|1:23
|37
|Waterfall
|Ryan Shore
|2:40
|38
|Press Meeting
|Ryan Shore
|1:31
|39
|Not Suspicious At All
|Ryan Shore
|0:35
|40
|Stephanie McMahon and Daphne
|Ryan Shore
|1:01
|41
|Muscle Moto X Leg 3 / Dead Man's Curve
|Ryan Shore
|2:11
|42
|Sheamus & Inferno
|Ryan Shore
|1:53
|43
|Rallying Against Inferno
|Ryan Shore
|2:35
|44
|Mystery Machine vs. Demon Truck
|Ryan Shore
|1:40
|45
|We Can Do This!
|Ryan Shore
|1:01
|46
|The Undertaker vs. Inferno
|Ryan Shore
|2:39
|47
|Solving the Mystery
|Ryan Shore
|2:48
|48
|The Star-Spangled Banner
|Ryan Shore
|0:32
|49
|Winner's Podium & Dusty Rhodes
|Ryan Shore
|1:47