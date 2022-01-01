|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fast Lane
|Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Latto
|2:53
|2
|Lane Switcha (feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)
|Skepta, Pop Smoke / Patrick Houston
|2:49
|3
|Hit Em Hard
|Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von / Trippie Redd
|2:43
|4
|I Won
|Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn / Vince Watson
|2:56
|5
|Rapido
|Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rochy RD
|2:34
|6
|Breathe (feat. RZA) [Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp]
|The Prodigy / Robert Diggs
|2:29
|7
|Real
|Justin Quiles, Dalex, Konshens
|3:47
|8
|Bussin Bussin
|Lil Tecca / Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe
|2:21
|9
|Furiosa
|Anitta
|2:34
|10
|Ride Da Night (feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)
|Kevin Gates / Timothy Williams
|2:48
|11
|Bushido
|Good Gas, JP THE WAVY
|3:13
|12
|Speed It Up (feat. Rico Nasty)
|NLE Choppa / Maria Kelly
|2:23
|13
|Mala
|Jarina De Marco
|2:21
|14
|Exotic Race (feat. Dixson Waz & Sean Paul)
|Murci
|3:21