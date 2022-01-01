|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To the Country
|Christopher Slaski
|1:58
|2
|Washington
|Guy Farley
|1:12
|3
|CIA Pounding
|Guy Farley
|1:06
|4
|Little Project
|Christopher Slaski
|1:42
|5
|1965 & Vietnam
|Christopher Slaski
|1:31
|6
|Abstract Data
|Christopher Slaski
|3:54
|7
|Letter from God
|Guy Farley
|0:45
|8
|Tracking Russia
|Guy Farley
|1:47
|9
|Solving Problems
|Christopher Slaski
|1:56
|10
|Bin Laden
|Guy Farley
|1:37
|11
|Cryptology
|Christopher Slaski
|2:14
|12
|Send a Memo
|Christopher Slaski
|1:05
|13
|Two Disc PC
|Christopher Slaski
|1:40
|14
|The SARC
|Christopher Slaski
|2:29
|15
|The Globe
|Christopher Slaski
|2:14
|16
|Building Thin Thread
|Guy Farley
|2:01
|17
|The Sessionizer
|Guy Farley
|1:27
|18
|The Sessionizer II
|Guy Farley
|1:25
|19
|Big Ass Graph
|Christopher Slaski
|2:23
|20
|General Haydon
|Guy Farley
|1:05
|21
|Protections
|Guy Farley
|2:15
|22
|1967 Vietman
|Guy Farley
|3:43
|23
|USS Cole Attack
|Guy Farley
|1:24
|24
|SIAC
|Guy Farley
|1:09
|25
|Twin Towers
|Guy Farley
|2:10
|26
|New Equipment
|Christopher Slaski
|2:15
|27
|Retirements
|Guy Farley
|3:39
|28
|Terminations
|Christopher Slaski
|2:27
|29
|Dirty Laundry
|Christopher Slaski
|2:41
|30
|The FBI Raid
|Christopher Slaski
|3:32