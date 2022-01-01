Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Хороший американец
A Good American Хороший американец 2015 / Австрия
7.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Хороший американец» (2015)

A Good American (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Good American (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 30 композиций. Christopher Slaski, Guy Farley
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 To the Country Christopher Slaski 1:58
2 Washington Guy Farley 1:12
3 CIA Pounding Guy Farley 1:06
4 Little Project Christopher Slaski 1:42
5 1965 & Vietnam Christopher Slaski 1:31
6 Abstract Data Christopher Slaski 3:54
7 Letter from God Guy Farley 0:45
8 Tracking Russia Guy Farley 1:47
9 Solving Problems Christopher Slaski 1:56
10 Bin Laden Guy Farley 1:37
11 Cryptology Christopher Slaski 2:14
12 Send a Memo Christopher Slaski 1:05
13 Two Disc PC Christopher Slaski 1:40
14 The SARC Christopher Slaski 2:29
15 The Globe Christopher Slaski 2:14
16 Building Thin Thread Guy Farley 2:01
17 The Sessionizer Guy Farley 1:27
18 The Sessionizer II Guy Farley 1:25
19 Big Ass Graph Christopher Slaski 2:23
20 General Haydon Guy Farley 1:05
21 Protections Guy Farley 2:15
22 1967 Vietman Guy Farley 3:43
23 USS Cole Attack Guy Farley 1:24
24 SIAC Guy Farley 1:09
25 Twin Towers Guy Farley 2:10
26 New Equipment Christopher Slaski 2:15
27 Retirements Guy Farley 3:39
28 Terminations Christopher Slaski 2:27
29 Dirty Laundry Christopher Slaski 2:41
30 The FBI Raid Christopher Slaski 3:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хороший американец» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хороший американец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
