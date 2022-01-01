|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Brothers of the Wind Opening Title Sequence
|Sarah Class
|2:38
|2
|A Chick Is Born and a New Day Dawns
|Sarah Class
|3:32
|3
|Lukas Meets Able
|Sarah Class
|2:30
|4
|He Speaks with the Nature
|Sarah Class
|3:08
|5
|Able Takes to the Air
|Sarah Class
|2:54
|6
|Fox Gets the Chickens and Lukas Saves Able
|Sarah Class
|2:52
|7
|Playtime!
|Sarah Class
|2:04
|8
|Able Disappears and Time Passes So Slowly
|Sarah Class
|3:54
|9
|The Hunt of the Mountain Goat
|Sarah Class
|2:18
|10
|Able Returns and Lukas Teaches Him to Catch Food!
|Sarah Class
|3:01
|11
|Able Is Released into the Wild (Song Version)
|Sarah Class
|3:59
|12
|Alone in a Frozen Landscape
|Sarah Class
|7:00
|13
|Danza Saves Lukas
|Sarah Class
|3:12
|14
|Cain and Able Fight
|Sarah Class
|1:23
|15
|Reconciliation
|Sarah Class
|1:41
|16
|Lost in the Storm
|Sarah Class
|3:34
|17
|Finding Lukas
|Sarah Class
|2:10
|18
|Homecoming, a Celebration!
|Sarah Class
|3:37
|19
|Able Is Released (Orchestral Version)
|Sarah Class
|4:07
|20
|Freedom (Brothers of the Wind Version)
|Rebecca Ferguson / Jarrad Rogers
|4:12