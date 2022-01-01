Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Братья ветра Музыка из фильма «Братья ветра» (2015)
Brothers of the Wind Братья ветра 2015 / Австрия
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Братья ветра» (2015)

Brothers of the Wind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Brothers of the Wind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Sarah Class, Rebecca Ferguson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Brothers of the Wind Opening Title Sequence Sarah Class 2:38
2 A Chick Is Born and a New Day Dawns Sarah Class 3:32
3 Lukas Meets Able Sarah Class 2:30
4 He Speaks with the Nature Sarah Class 3:08
5 Able Takes to the Air Sarah Class 2:54
6 Fox Gets the Chickens and Lukas Saves Able Sarah Class 2:52
7 Playtime! Sarah Class 2:04
8 Able Disappears and Time Passes So Slowly Sarah Class 3:54
9 The Hunt of the Mountain Goat Sarah Class 2:18
10 Able Returns and Lukas Teaches Him to Catch Food! Sarah Class 3:01
11 Able Is Released into the Wild (Song Version) Sarah Class 3:59
12 Alone in a Frozen Landscape Sarah Class 7:00
13 Danza Saves Lukas Sarah Class 3:12
14 Cain and Able Fight Sarah Class 1:23
15 Reconciliation Sarah Class 1:41
16 Lost in the Storm Sarah Class 3:34
17 Finding Lukas Sarah Class 2:10
18 Homecoming, a Celebration! Sarah Class 3:37
19 Able Is Released (Orchestral Version) Sarah Class 4:07
20 Freedom (Brothers of the Wind Version) Rebecca Ferguson / Jarrad Rogers 4:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Братья ветра» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Братья ветра» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
