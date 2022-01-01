1 Brothers of the Wind Opening Title Sequence Sarah Class 2:38

2 A Chick Is Born and a New Day Dawns Sarah Class 3:32

3 Lukas Meets Able Sarah Class 2:30

4 He Speaks with the Nature Sarah Class 3:08

5 Able Takes to the Air Sarah Class 2:54

6 Fox Gets the Chickens and Lukas Saves Able Sarah Class 2:52

7 Playtime! Sarah Class 2:04

8 Able Disappears and Time Passes So Slowly Sarah Class 3:54

9 The Hunt of the Mountain Goat Sarah Class 2:18

10 Able Returns and Lukas Teaches Him to Catch Food! Sarah Class 3:01

11 Able Is Released into the Wild (Song Version) Sarah Class 3:59

12 Alone in a Frozen Landscape Sarah Class 7:00

13 Danza Saves Lukas Sarah Class 3:12

14 Cain and Able Fight Sarah Class 1:23

15 Reconciliation Sarah Class 1:41

16 Lost in the Storm Sarah Class 3:34

17 Finding Lukas Sarah Class 2:10

18 Homecoming, a Celebration! Sarah Class 3:37

19 Able Is Released (Orchestral Version) Sarah Class 4:07