|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Swag
|Link Wray and The Wraymen / Sr.
|2:21
|2
|Intoxica
|The Centurions
|1:49
|3
|Jim Dandy
|LaVern Baker / Lincoln Chase
|2:13
|4
|I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent
|Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
|2:39
|5
|The Girl Can't Help It
|Литл Ричард / Bobby Troup
|2:32
|6
|Ooh! Look-A There, Ain't She Pretty
|Bill Haley & His Comets / Carmen Lombardo
|2:22
|7
|Chicken Grabber
|Nite Hawks / Jr.
|2:07
|8
|Happy, Happy Birthday Baby
|The Tune Weavers / Gil Lopez
|2:19
|9
|Pink Champagne
|The Tyrones / Joe Liggins
|2:45
|10
|Surfin' Bird
|The Trashmen / Jr.
|2:23
|11
|Riot in Cell Block #9
|The Robins / Mike Stoller
|3:03
|12
|(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window
|Patti Page / Bob Merrill
|2:27