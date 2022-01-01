Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Розовые фламинго Розовые фламинго
Розовые фламинго
Pink Flamingos Розовые фламинго 1972 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Розовые фламинго» (1972)

Pink Flamingos (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pink Flamingos (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Link Wray and The Wraymen, The Centurions, LaVern Baker, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, Литл Ричард, Bill Haley & His Comets, Nite Hawks, The Tune Weavers, The Tyrones, The Trashmen, The Robins, Patti Page
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Swag Link Wray and The Wraymen / Sr. 2:21
2 Intoxica The Centurions 1:49
3 Jim Dandy LaVern Baker / Lincoln Chase 2:13
4 I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers 2:39
5 The Girl Can't Help It Литл Ричард / Bobby Troup 2:32
6 Ooh! Look-A There, Ain't She Pretty Bill Haley & His Comets / Carmen Lombardo 2:22
7 Chicken Grabber Nite Hawks / Jr. 2:07
8 Happy, Happy Birthday Baby The Tune Weavers / Gil Lopez 2:19
9 Pink Champagne The Tyrones / Joe Liggins 2:45
10 Surfin' Bird The Trashmen / Jr. 2:23
11 Riot in Cell Block #9 The Robins / Mike Stoller 3:03
12 (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window Patti Page / Bob Merrill 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Розовые фламинго» (1972) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Розовые фламинго» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
