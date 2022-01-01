|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Hallow
|James Gosling
|3:52
|2
|Investigation
|James Gosling
|3:39
|3
|Race Against Time
|James Gosling
|4:13
|4
|Cora's Story
|James Gosling
|1:41
|5
|Fleeing Creatures
|James Gosling
|5:40
|6
|Attack and Escape
|James Gosling
|2:31
|7
|Who's Out There?
|James Gosling
|3:28
|8
|Agony and Collapse
|James Gosling
|2:40
|9
|Barricading the House
|James Gosling
|1:24
|10
|Studying the Book
|James Gosling
|2:18
|11
|The Snatch
|James Gosling
|3:49
|12
|Rescue and Changeling
|James Gosling
|5:45
|13
|Transformation
|James Gosling
|3:41
|14
|The Lair
|James Gosling
|3:28
|15
|Finale
|James Gosling
|7:00
|16
|Claire
|James Gosling
|1:50
|17
|The Woods
|Sea Read / Callum Read
|2:19