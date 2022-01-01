1 Still Falling for You (From "Bridget Jones's Baby") Ellie Goulding / Tove Lo 4:03

2 Meteorite (From "Bridget Jones's Baby" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Years & Years 3:27

3 Reignite (Knox Brown x Gallant) Knox Brown, Gallant 3:26

4 Thinking Out Loud (Campfire Version) Ed Sheeran / Amy Wadge 4:13

5 Hold My Hand Jess Glynne 3:47

6 Slave to the Vibe (Radio Edit) Billon / Peter Lord 2:49

7 King Years & Years 3:34

8 Run Tiggs Da Author 2:50

9 Fuck You Lily Allen / Greg Kurstin 3:42

10 The Hurting Time Annie Lennox 7:33

11 Jump Around House of Pain 3:38

12 That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 The Isley Brothers 5:37

13 Walk On By Dionne Warwick / Burt Bacharach 2:57

14 Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) The Temptations / Barrett Strong 3:49

15 I Heard It Through The Grapevine Marvin Gaye / Barrett Strong 3:15

16 We Are Family (Single Version) Sister Sledge / Bernard Edwards 3:38

17 Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead / Gene McFadden 3:37

18 Race to Mark's Flat Craig Armstrong 2:13