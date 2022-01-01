Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Бриджит Джонс 3» (2016)
Bridget Jones's Baby Бриджит Джонс 3 2016 / Великобритания
7.3 Оцените
38 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Бриджит Джонс 3» (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Ellie Goulding, Years & Years, Knox Brown, Gallant, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Billon, Tiggs Da Author, Lily Allen, Annie Lennox, House of Pain, The Isley Brothers, Dionne Warwick, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Sister Sledge, McFadden & Whitehead, Craig Armstrong
Still Falling for You (From
Still Falling for You (From "Bridget Jones's Baby" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Ellie Goulding
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Still Falling for You (From "Bridget Jones's Baby") Ellie Goulding / Tove Lo 4:03
2 Meteorite (From "Bridget Jones's Baby" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Years & Years 3:27
3 Reignite (Knox Brown x Gallant) Knox Brown, Gallant 3:26
4 Thinking Out Loud (Campfire Version) Ed Sheeran / Amy Wadge 4:13
5 Hold My Hand Jess Glynne 3:47
6 Slave to the Vibe (Radio Edit) Billon / Peter Lord 2:49
7 King Years & Years 3:34
8 Run Tiggs Da Author 2:50
9 Fuck You Lily Allen / Greg Kurstin 3:42
10 The Hurting Time Annie Lennox 7:33
11 Jump Around House of Pain 3:38
12 That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 The Isley Brothers 5:37
13 Walk On By Dionne Warwick / Burt Bacharach 2:57
14 Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) The Temptations / Barrett Strong 3:49
15 I Heard It Through The Grapevine Marvin Gaye / Barrett Strong 3:15
16 We Are Family (Single Version) Sister Sledge / Bernard Edwards 3:38
17 Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead / Gene McFadden 3:37
18 Race to Mark's Flat Craig Armstrong 2:13
19 Wedding Craig Armstrong 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бриджит Джонс 3» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бриджит Джонс 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
