|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Still Falling for You (From "Bridget Jones's Baby")
|Ellie Goulding / Tove Lo
|4:03
|2
|Meteorite (From "Bridget Jones's Baby" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Years & Years
|3:27
|3
|Reignite (Knox Brown x Gallant)
|Knox Brown, Gallant
|3:26
|4
|Thinking Out Loud (Campfire Version)
|Ed Sheeran / Amy Wadge
|4:13
|5
|Hold My Hand
|Jess Glynne
|3:47
|6
|Slave to the Vibe (Radio Edit)
|Billon / Peter Lord
|2:49
|7
|King
|Years & Years
|3:34
|8
|Run
|Tiggs Da Author
|2:50
|9
|Fuck You
|Lily Allen / Greg Kurstin
|3:42
|10
|The Hurting Time
|Annie Lennox
|7:33
|11
|Jump Around
|House of Pain
|3:38
|12
|That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2
|The Isley Brothers
|5:37
|13
|Walk On By
|Dionne Warwick / Burt Bacharach
|2:57
|14
|Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
|The Temptations / Barrett Strong
|3:49
|15
|I Heard It Through The Grapevine
|Marvin Gaye / Barrett Strong
|3:15
|16
|We Are Family (Single Version)
|Sister Sledge / Bernard Edwards
|3:38
|17
|Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
|McFadden & Whitehead / Gene McFadden
|3:37
|18
|Race to Mark's Flat
|Craig Armstrong
|2:13
|19
|Wedding
|Craig Armstrong
|3:09