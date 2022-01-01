|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dreamsong (feat. Amber Coffman)
|Nate Heller / Emily Heller
|3:30
|2
|Looking For the Magic
|Dwight Twilley Band / Dwight Twilley
|3:17
|3
|Dreamboat Annie
|Heart / Nancy Wilson
|2:04
|4
|Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
|Nico / Lou Reed
|5:09
|5
|Next Plane To London
|The Rose Garden
|2:31
|6
|Precious Star
|T. Rex
|2:53
|7
|Crying Laughing Loving Lying (2006 Remastered Version)
|Labi Siffre
|3:00
|8
|If It's Good To You (It's Good For You)
|Barbara & The Browns
|2:32
|9
|Roll Away the Stone
|Mott the Hoople / Ian Hunter
|3:09
|10
|Down On the Street
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|3:44
|11
|A Fool In Love
|Frankie Miller
|3:03
|12
|See No Evil
|Television / Tom Verlaine
|3:52
|13
|Run To the Mountain
|Nate Heller
|2:36