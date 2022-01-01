Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Дневник девочки-подростка
The Diary of a Teenage Girl Дневник девочки-подростка 2015 / США
Музыка из фильма «Дневник девочки-подростка» (2015)

Diary of a Teenage Girl Soundtrack
Diary of a Teenage Girl Soundtrack 13 композиций. Nate Heller, Dwight Twilley Band, Heart, Nico, The Rose Garden, T. Rex, Labi Siffre, Barbara & The Browns, Mott the Hoople, The Stooges, Frankie Miller, Television
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dreamsong (feat. Amber Coffman) Nate Heller / Emily Heller 3:30
2 Looking For the Magic Dwight Twilley Band / Dwight Twilley 3:17
3 Dreamboat Annie Heart / Nancy Wilson 2:04
4 Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams Nico / Lou Reed 5:09
5 Next Plane To London The Rose Garden 2:31
6 Precious Star T. Rex 2:53
7 Crying Laughing Loving Lying (2006 Remastered Version) Labi Siffre 3:00
8 If It's Good To You (It's Good For You) Barbara & The Browns 2:32
9 Roll Away the Stone Mott the Hoople / Ian Hunter 3:09
10 Down On the Street The Stooges / Scott Asheton 3:44
11 A Fool In Love Frankie Miller 3:03
12 See No Evil Television / Tom Verlaine 3:52
13 Run To the Mountain Nate Heller 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дневник девочки-подростка» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дневник девочки-подростка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
