|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|John Carpenter
|2:15
|2
|Pork Chop Express (Main Title)
|John Carpenter
|4:05
|3
|Abduction at Airport
|John Carpenter
|4:20
|4
|The Alley (Procession)
|John Carpenter
|1:14
|5
|The Alley (War)
|John Carpenter
|2:31
|6
|The Storms
|John Carpenter
|2:45
|7
|Tenement/White Tiger
|John Carpenter
|3:49
|8
|Here Come the Storms
|John Carpenter
|4:16
|9
|Wing Kong Exchange
|John Carpenter
|4:42
|10
|Lo Pan's Domain/Looking for a Girl
|John Carpenter
|3:16
|11
|Friend of Yours?/Escape Iron Basis
|John Carpenter
|7:20
|12
|Escape from Wing Kong
|John Carpenter
|5:38
|13
|Hide
|John Carpenter
|4:35
|14
|Call the Police
|John Carpenter
|7:32
|15
|Dragon Eyes
|John Carpenter
|1:12
|16
|Into the Spirit Path
|John Carpenter
|7:05
|17
|The Great Arcade
|John Carpenter
|7:53
|18
|The Final Escape (Lo Pan's Demise/Getaway)
|John Carpenter
|7:02
|19
|Goodbye Jack
|John Carpenter
|3:14