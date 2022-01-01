Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Большой переполох в маленьком Китае Большой переполох в маленьком Китае
Киноафиша Фильмы Большой переполох в маленьком Китае Музыка из фильма «Большой переполох в маленьком Китае» (1985)
Big Trouble in Little China Большой переполох в маленьком Китае 1985 / США
7.3 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Большой переполох в маленьком Китае» (1985)

Вся информация о фильме
Big Trouble in Little China (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Big Trouble in Little China (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Carpenter
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue John Carpenter 2:15
2 Pork Chop Express (Main Title) John Carpenter 4:05
3 Abduction at Airport John Carpenter 4:20
4 The Alley (Procession) John Carpenter 1:14
5 The Alley (War) John Carpenter 2:31
6 The Storms John Carpenter 2:45
7 Tenement/White Tiger John Carpenter 3:49
8 Here Come the Storms John Carpenter 4:16
9 Wing Kong Exchange John Carpenter 4:42
10 Lo Pan's Domain/Looking for a Girl John Carpenter 3:16
11 Friend of Yours?/Escape Iron Basis John Carpenter 7:20
12 Escape from Wing Kong John Carpenter 5:38
13 Hide John Carpenter 4:35
14 Call the Police John Carpenter 7:32
15 Dragon Eyes John Carpenter 1:12
16 Into the Spirit Path John Carpenter 7:05
17 The Great Arcade John Carpenter 7:53
18 The Final Escape (Lo Pan's Demise/Getaway) John Carpenter 7:02
19 Goodbye Jack John Carpenter 3:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Большой переполох в маленьком Китае» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Большой переполох в маленьком Китае» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Приложение киноафиши