Киноафиша Фильмы Шеф Адам Джонс Музыка из фильма «Шеф Адам Джонс» (2015)
Burnt Шеф Адам Джонс 2015 / США
6.8 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Шеф Адам Джонс» (2015)

Burnt: Deluxe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Burnt: Deluxe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Barns Courtney, The Avener, John Lee Hooker, Autograf, The Avener, Bonobo, RY X, Роб Симонсен, Bradley Cooper
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fire Barns Courtney 3:17
2 It Serves Your Right To Suffer (The Avener Rework) The Avener, John Lee Hooker / John Lee Hooker 3:25
3 Dream Autograf 4:38
4 Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework) The Avener / Craig Walker 3:14
5 Flashlight Bonobo 5:30
6 Love Like This RY X 4:10
7 Adam Arrives To London Роб Симонсен 1:41
8 Cooking For Simone Роб Симонсен 2:54
9 Birthday Cake Роб Симонсен 2:43
10 The Next Menu Роб Симонсен 2:02
11 Ode to a Sous Vide Bradley Cooper 0:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шеф Адам Джонс» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шеф Адам Джонс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
