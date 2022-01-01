|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fire
|Barns Courtney
|3:17
|2
|It Serves Your Right To Suffer (The Avener Rework)
|The Avener, John Lee Hooker / John Lee Hooker
|3:25
|3
|Dream
|Autograf
|4:38
|4
|Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework)
|The Avener / Craig Walker
|3:14
|5
|Flashlight
|Bonobo
|5:30
|6
|Love Like This
|RY X
|4:10
|7
|Adam Arrives To London
|Роб Симонсен
|1:41
|8
|Cooking For Simone
|Роб Симонсен
|2:54
|9
|Birthday Cake
|Роб Симонсен
|2:43
|10
|The Next Menu
|Роб Симонсен
|2:02
|11
|Ode to a Sous Vide
|Bradley Cooper
|0:25