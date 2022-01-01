Оповещения от Киноафиши
Величайший шоумен Величайший шоумен
Музыка из фильма «Величайший шоумен» (2018)
The Greatest Showman Величайший шоумен 2018 / США
120 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Величайший шоумен» (2018)

The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Sing-A-Long Edition]
The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Sing-A-Long Edition] 22 композиции. Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Мишель Уильямс, Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Hugh Jackman, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Daniel Everidge, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Loren Allred, Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Мишель Уильямс, Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Greatest Show Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Ryan Lewis 5:02
2 A Million Dreams Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Мишель Уильямс / Justin Paul 4:29
3 A Million Dreams (Reprise) Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Hugh Jackman / Justin Paul 1:00
4 Come Alive Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Daniel Everidge, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:46
5 The Other Side Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron / Justin Paul 3:34
6 Never Enough Loren Allred / Justin Paul 3:28
7 This Is Me Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:55
8 Rewrite the Stars Zac Efron, Zendaya / Justin Paul 3:37
9 Tightrope Мишель Уильямс / Justin Paul 3:54
10 Never Enough (Reprise) Loren Allred / Justin Paul 1:20
11 From Now On Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Rob Mathes 5:50
12 The Greatest Show (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Ryan Lewis 5:02
13 A Million Dreams (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 4:30
14 A Million Dreams (Reprise) [Instrumental] The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 1:00
15 Come Alive (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:46
16 The Other Side (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:34
17 Never Enough (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:33
18 This Is Me (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:55
19 Rewrite the Stars (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:37
20 Tightrope (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 3:54
21 Never Enough (Reprise) [Instrumental] The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul 1:20
22 From Now On (Instrumental) The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Rob Mathes 5:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Величайший шоумен» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Величайший шоумен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
