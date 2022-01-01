|1
|The Greatest Show
|Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Ryan Lewis
|5:02
|2
|A Million Dreams
|Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Мишель Уильямс / Justin Paul
|4:29
|3
|A Million Dreams (Reprise)
|Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Hugh Jackman / Justin Paul
|1:00
|4
|Come Alive
|Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Daniel Everidge, Zendaya, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:46
|5
|The Other Side
|Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron / Justin Paul
|3:34
|6
|Never Enough
|Loren Allred / Justin Paul
|3:28
|7
|This Is Me
|Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:55
|8
|Rewrite the Stars
|Zac Efron, Zendaya / Justin Paul
|3:37
|9
|Tightrope
|Мишель Уильямс / Justin Paul
|3:54
|10
|Never Enough (Reprise)
|Loren Allred / Justin Paul
|1:20
|11
|From Now On
|Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Rob Mathes
|5:50
|12
|The Greatest Show (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Ryan Lewis
|5:02
|13
|A Million Dreams (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|4:30
|14
|A Million Dreams (Reprise) [Instrumental]
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|1:00
|15
|Come Alive (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:46
|16
|The Other Side (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:34
|17
|Never Enough (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:33
|18
|This Is Me (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:55
|19
|Rewrite the Stars (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:37
|20
|Tightrope (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|3:54
|21
|Never Enough (Reprise) [Instrumental]
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Justin Paul
|1:20
|22
|From Now On (Instrumental)
|The Greatest Showman Ensemble / Rob Mathes
|5:51