Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Краденое свидание Краденое свидание
Киноафиша Фильмы Краденое свидание Музыка из фильма «Краденое свидание» (2015)
Man Up Краденое свидание 2015 / Великобритания / Франция
7.0 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Краденое свидание» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Man Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Man Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Elbow, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Fryars, Dickon Hinchliffe, Aaron Neville, Maverick Sabre, Clare Maguire, Alex Clare
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What Time Do You Call This? Elbow 5:56
2 Bad to the Bone George Thorogood & The Destroyers / George Thorogood 4:51
3 Cool Like Me Fryars / Ben Garrett 3:53
4 Jack's Speech Dickon Hinchliffe 1:21
5 Hercules (Single Version) Aaron Neville / Allen Toussaint 3:41
6 I Need Maverick Sabre 4:00
7 Have Love, Will Travel Clare Maguire / Richard Berry 2:03
8 Nancy's Speech Dickon Hinchliffe 3:00
9 Three Hearts Alex Clare / Dan Wilson 4:23
10 Chasing Jessica Dickon Hinchliffe 1:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Краденое свидание» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Краденое свидание» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Приложение киноафиши