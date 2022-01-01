|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Million Stars
|McCluskey, Kroehler, Antonoff, Dost
|3:51
|2
|So In Love
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
|3:30
|3
|Never Tear Us Apart
|INXS
|3:03
|4
|Harden My Heart
|Quarterflash
|3:49
|5
|I Want to Know What Love Is
|Foreigner
|5:00
|6
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|3:44
|7
|Kyrie
|Mr. Mister
|4:14
|8
|Far Behind
|Candlebox
|4:57
|9
|See If I Can Flip You to a Yes
|Andrew Dost
|0:51
|10
|Certain Realities of High School
|Andrew Dost
|0:45
|11
|Yearbook
|Andrew Dost
|0:52
|12
|Heading Out to the West Side On Biz
|Andrew Dost
|1:08
|13
|You Will Be Giving Those People a Gift
|Andrew Dost
|0:58
|14
|Coming Home
|Andrew Dost
|1:12
|15
|Lawless RSVP-ed
|Andrew Dost
|0:58
|16
|Classic Lawless
|Andrew Dost
|1:54
|17
|Is That Supposed to Make Me Feel Better?
|Andrew Dost
|1:19
|18
|I Peaked In the 11th Grade
|Andrew Dost
|2:24
|19
|The D Train
|Andrew Dost
|2:38