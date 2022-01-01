Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дорога в Голливуд Дорога в Голливуд
Киноафиша Фильмы Дорога в Голливуд Музыка из фильма «Дорога в Голливуд» (2015)
D-Train Дорога в Голливуд 2015 / США
мало голосов Оцените
1 голос
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дорога в Голливуд» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
The D Train (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The D Train (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. McCluskey, Kroehler, Antonoff, Dost, Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, INXS, Quarterflash, Foreigner, The Vapors, Mr. Mister, Candlebox, Andrew Dost
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Million Stars McCluskey, Kroehler, Antonoff, Dost 3:51
2 So In Love Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark 3:30
3 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 3:03
4 Harden My Heart Quarterflash 3:49
5 I Want to Know What Love Is Foreigner 5:00
6 Turning Japanese The Vapors 3:44
7 Kyrie Mr. Mister 4:14
8 Far Behind Candlebox 4:57
9 See If I Can Flip You to a Yes Andrew Dost 0:51
10 Certain Realities of High School Andrew Dost 0:45
11 Yearbook Andrew Dost 0:52
12 Heading Out to the West Side On Biz Andrew Dost 1:08
13 You Will Be Giving Those People a Gift Andrew Dost 0:58
14 Coming Home Andrew Dost 1:12
15 Lawless RSVP-ed Andrew Dost 0:58
16 Classic Lawless Andrew Dost 1:54
17 Is That Supposed to Make Me Feel Better? Andrew Dost 1:19
18 I Peaked In the 11th Grade Andrew Dost 2:24
19 The D Train Andrew Dost 2:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дорога в Голливуд» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дорога в Голливуд» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Приложение киноафиши