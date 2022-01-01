1 A Million Stars McCluskey, Kroehler, Antonoff, Dost 3:51

2 So In Love Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark 3:30

3 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 3:03

4 Harden My Heart Quarterflash 3:49

5 I Want to Know What Love Is Foreigner 5:00

6 Turning Japanese The Vapors 3:44

7 Kyrie Mr. Mister 4:14

8 Far Behind Candlebox 4:57

9 See If I Can Flip You to a Yes Andrew Dost 0:51

10 Certain Realities of High School Andrew Dost 0:45

11 Yearbook Andrew Dost 0:52

12 Heading Out to the West Side On Biz Andrew Dost 1:08

13 You Will Be Giving Those People a Gift Andrew Dost 0:58

14 Coming Home Andrew Dost 1:12

15 Lawless RSVP-ed Andrew Dost 0:58

16 Classic Lawless Andrew Dost 1:54

17 Is That Supposed to Make Me Feel Better? Andrew Dost 1:19

18 I Peaked In the 11th Grade Andrew Dost 2:24