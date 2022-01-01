|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Blues Ain't Blue
|Rupert Friend
|2:20
|2
|Declaration
|Rupert Friend
|3:00
|3
|Loveville
|Debbie Davis / Raven Williams
|3:52
|4
|Little Sister
|Rupert Friend
|3:31
|5
|I Saw an Angel
|Sarah Wayne Callies
|3:00
|6
|Secret Girl
|Charlie Winston
|5:25
|7
|On the Rooftop
|George Acogny
|1:00
|8
|Rap-a-Cito
|Debbie Davis / George Acogny
|1:02
|9
|Checking Him Out
|George Acogny
|1:51
|10
|In Your Hands (Live in Regina 2009)
|Charlie Winston
|3:33
|11
|George's Love Dance (Moodulation)
|Kamil Rustam, George Acogny / George Acogny
|2:55
|12
|Main Mood
|Kipp Lennon
|1:11
|13
|Suddenly You Walked In
|Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy
|2:15
|14
|Beautiful You
|George Acogny
|1:12
|15
|Behind the Fairy's Door
|George Acogny
|2:16
|16
|I'm in Love with a Bathroom
|Rupert Friend
|2:05
|17
|Feeling Senses
|George Acogny, Adam Balazs / Adam Balazs
|1:20