Колыбельная для Пи
Lullaby for Pi Колыбельная для Пи 2010 / Франция / Канада
6.7 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Колыбельная для Пи» (2010)

Lullaby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lullaby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Rupert Friend, Debbie Davis, Sarah Wayne Callies, Charlie Winston, George Acogny, Kamil Rustam, George Acogny, Kipp Lennon, Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, George Acogny, Adam Balazs
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Blues Ain't Blue Rupert Friend 2:20
2 Declaration Rupert Friend 3:00
3 Loveville Debbie Davis / Raven Williams 3:52
4 Little Sister Rupert Friend 3:31
5 I Saw an Angel Sarah Wayne Callies 3:00
6 Secret Girl Charlie Winston 5:25
7 On the Rooftop George Acogny 1:00
8 Rap-a-Cito Debbie Davis / George Acogny 1:02
9 Checking Him Out George Acogny 1:51
10 In Your Hands (Live in Regina 2009) Charlie Winston 3:33
11 George's Love Dance (Moodulation) Kamil Rustam, George Acogny / George Acogny 2:55
12 Main Mood Kipp Lennon 1:11
13 Suddenly You Walked In Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy 2:15
14 Beautiful You George Acogny 1:12
15 Behind the Fairy's Door George Acogny 2:16
16 I'm in Love with a Bathroom Rupert Friend 2:05
17 Feeling Senses George Acogny, Adam Balazs / Adam Balazs 1:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Колыбельная для Пи» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Колыбельная для Пи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
