|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Blackbird
|India Jean-Jacques
|1:36
|2
|Masterpiece
|Noni / Richard Baker
|2:57
|3
|Extraordinary Love
|Stacy Barthe
|4:40
|4
|Lights and Camera
|Yuna
|3:33
|5
|Give It All to Me
|Mavado
|3:34
|6
|C'mon Boy
|Kid Culprit
|3:00
|7
|Fly Before You Fall
|Cynthia Erivo / Michael Lister
|3:04
|8
|Just Girly Things
|Dawin
|3:57
|9
|Private Property
|Noni
|4:11
|10
|Shelter
|Birdy / James Smith
|3:43
|11
|Worthy
|Jacob Banks / Jayd
|3:18
|12
|Blackbird
|Noni / Terius Nash
|3:54
|13
|Grateful
|Rita Ora / Diane Warren
|4:05