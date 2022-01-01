Оповещения от Киноафиши
За кулисами Музыка из фильма «За кулисами» (2014)
Beyond the Light За кулисами 2014 / США
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «За кулисами» (2014)

Beyond the Lights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Beyond the Lights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. India Jean-Jacques, Noni, Stacy Barthe, Yuna, Mavado, Kid Culprit, Cynthia Erivo, Dawin, Birdy, Jacob Banks, Rita Ora
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Blackbird India Jean-Jacques 1:36
2 Masterpiece Noni / Richard Baker 2:57
3 Extraordinary Love Stacy Barthe 4:40
4 Lights and Camera Yuna 3:33
5 Give It All to Me Mavado 3:34
6 C'mon Boy Kid Culprit 3:00
7 Fly Before You Fall Cynthia Erivo / Michael Lister 3:04
8 Just Girly Things Dawin 3:57
9 Private Property Noni 4:11
10 Shelter Birdy / James Smith 3:43
11 Worthy Jacob Banks / Jayd 3:18
12 Blackbird Noni / Terius Nash 3:54
13 Grateful Rita Ora / Diane Warren 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «За кулисами» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «За кулисами» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
