Идеальное убийство
A Perfect Murder Идеальное убийство 1998 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Идеальное убийство» (1998)

A Perfect Murder (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Perfect Murder (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. James Newton Howard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title James Newton Howard 2:58
2 Ever Been To Be To Belize? James Newton Howard 2:13
3 That's Not Happiness To See Me James Newton Howard 1:59
4 It's Too Late James Newton Howard 3:09
5 Intruder James Newton Howard 3:20
6 The Attack James Newton Howard 2:05
7 He's In the Kitchen James Newton Howard 2:55
8 Safe Deposit Box James Newton Howard 1:51
9 Can You Ever Forgive Me? James Newton Howard 6:09
10 You Take Care James Newton Howard 1:54
11 What Happens If...? James Newton Howard 1:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Идеальное убийство» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Идеальное убийство» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
