|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|James Newton Howard
|2:58
|2
|Ever Been To Be To Belize?
|James Newton Howard
|2:13
|3
|That's Not Happiness To See Me
|James Newton Howard
|1:59
|4
|It's Too Late
|James Newton Howard
|3:09
|5
|Intruder
|James Newton Howard
|3:20
|6
|The Attack
|James Newton Howard
|2:05
|7
|He's In the Kitchen
|James Newton Howard
|2:55
|8
|Safe Deposit Box
|James Newton Howard
|1:51
|9
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|James Newton Howard
|6:09
|10
|You Take Care
|James Newton Howard
|1:54
|11
|What Happens If...?
|James Newton Howard
|1:51