Лагерь «X-Ray» Лагерь «X-Ray»
Киноафиша Фильмы Лагерь «X-Ray» Музыка из фильма «Лагерь «X-Ray»» (2014)
Camp X-Ray Лагерь «X-Ray» 2014 / США
8.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Лагерь «X-Ray»» (2014)

Camp X-Ray ((Original Motion Picture Soundtrack))
Camp X-Ray ((Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)) 14 композиций. Jess Stroup
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Departure Jess Stroup 2:00
2 Empty Hallways 1 Jess Stroup 1:05
3 Is That Your Room? Jess Stroup 2:39
4 Empty Hallways 2 Jess Stroup 1:05
5 The Cocktail Jess Stroup 1:48
6 Communal Stash Jess Stroup 1:04
7 Hitchcock On the Block Jess Stroup 1:49
8 Morning Routines Jess Stroup 1:34
9 The Shower Jess Stroup 2:03
10 Dismissed Jess Stroup 2:34
11 Writing the Memo Jess Stroup 1:07
12 Empty Hallways 3 Jess Stroup 0:55
13 The Knife Jess Stroup 3:31
14 The Last Walk / Empty Hands Jess Stroup 2:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лагерь «X-Ray»» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лагерь «X-Ray»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
